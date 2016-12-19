Shirley Jo Northcott was born on Dec. 5, 1938, in Brewster, Washington, and she left us on Nov. 25, 2016, to be in a place that she will rest in comfort forever.

Born to Jim and Lillian Lemaster in Twisp, she was raised and attended school there, where she enjoyed a wonderful life with her family and many friends. She loved to played tennis and other sports as she grew up. She was a Yellowjacket! She met the man who would become her husband, Melvin Northcott. They were wed on Aug. 13, 1956, and lived their early life together here in the Methow Valley while starting a family. As they forged a life together they left the Methow Valley in 1961 to Kent, Washington, where they raised their family.

In Kent, Shirley worked in the restaurant business. Shirley had gathered experience in the business working for her grandmother Cynthia Bailey, who had several cafes over the years in the Methow. Shirley later went on to work for The Boeing Company in 1966 and worked there until 1971 when her husband, Melvin, went to Alaska to work in the construction industry. At that time she became a stay-at-home mom and held down the fort while Melvin was in Alaska. Shirley and Melvin moved back to Winthrop in the summer of 1974 to own and operate the Trail’s End Motel. After selling the motel business they moved to a place in the Twin Lakes area where they ran M & N Construction, an excavating business. After selling M&N Construction, Mel and Shirley retired in Twisp.

Shirley loved doing arts and crafts of all styles and varieties. She would go to many bazaars and fairs to sell her wares of Seahawk, Husky, Cougs and Zags gear along with all of the holiday specialties that she would create each year. Shirley loved seeing the joy on the faces of people who would buy her crafts. She really appreciated it and all of the wonderful people she would meet while at the fairs. People supported her generously for her hard work.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband and life friend, Melvin Northcott, and survived by her sons Rick (Lynn) Northcott, Winthrop, Kim Northcott, Twisp, Bart (Sue) Northcott, Twisp, and daughter Jana (Shane) Straga, Ellensburg; and brothers Leroy (Sharon) Lemaster and Jim (Joan) Lemaster; and sister-in-law Donna Martin; and brother-in-law Clayton (Lauralee) Northcott. Shirley had 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and she will miss all of them very much. We will miss her!

Please join us to celebrate Shirley’s life at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp on Saturday (Dec. 17) from noon to 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please come and enjoy a good meal, share some stories and memories of her life.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Aero Methow Rescue Service in Twisp.