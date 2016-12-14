NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 688

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted it’s Ordinance No. 688, which in summary, amends the 2016 Budget for the Town of Winthrop as follows:

REVENUES FUND # ACCOUNT 2016 REVISED AMOUNT 001 Current Expense 1,495,680 1,612,680 201 Sewer Debt Reserve 0 10 TOTALS $ 1,495,680 $ 1,612,690 EXPENDITURES FUND # ACCOUNT 2016 BUDGET REVISED AMOUNT 001 Current Expense 1,460,620 1,510,620 115 Streets Cumulative 0 85 201 Sewer Debt Reserve 0 10 TOTALS $ 1,460,620 $ 1,510,715

Said ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request. This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300. Dated this 7th day of December, 2016. Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk, Town of Winthrop, Washington.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE NO. 687

(TOWN OF WINTHROP, WASHINGTON)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Winthrop has adopted it’s Ordinance No. 687, which in summary, establishes and adopts the Budget and Budget estimates for the year 2017 as follows:

TOWN OF WINTHROP 2017 BUDGET SUMMARY

FUND # ACCOUNT REVENUES EXPENDITURES 001 Current Expense $ 1,450,365 $ 1,424,835 101 Streets $ 312,455 $ 279,350 103 Parking Mitigation $ 15,000 $ 15,000 104 Stadium $ 169,300 $ 106,600 112 Vehicle Replacement $ 23,850 $ 23,850 113 Parking Improvements $ 24,295 $ 24,295 114 Hotel-Motel 3% $ 331,140 $ 154,200 116 Pedestrian Transportation $ 7,670 $ 7,670 205 Fire Truck G/O Bond $ 68,475 $ 49,275 401 Water $ 2,039,010 $ 1,991,195 402 Sewer $ 291,435 $ 275,195 406 Water System Development $ 135,585 $ 70,000 407 Sewer System Development $ 200,625 $ 50,000 408 Sewer Cumulative Reserve $ 187,980 $ 50,000 409 Water Cumulative Reserve $ 170,420 $ – TOTALS $ 5,427,605 $ 4,521,465

Said ordinance may be examined at the Winthrop Town Hall during regular business hours or a copy will be mailed upon request. This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to R.C.W. 35.27.300. Dated this 7th day of December, 2016. Michelle Gaines – Town Clerk, Town of Winthrop, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 14, 2016.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to file declaration of candidacy. Notice is hereby given that an election of the Wolf Creek Reclamation district will be held January 4, 2017 for the purpose of electing one (1) member to the board of directors for a term of three (3) years. Any legal district landowner interested in becoming a candidate must be sponsored by ten (10) qualified electors of the district whose signature appear on a petition which shows their intention of becoming a candidate for the position of director. Petition blanks may be obtained from the district secretary. These signed petitions must be filed with the secretary of said district no later than midnight January 2, 2017 in order that the candidate’s name appears on the ballot. Should the secretary receive only one signed petition for director under the amended State Irrigation Statute 87.03.075 and no election is necessary.

Done by the order of the Board of Directors of the Wolf Creek Reclamation District this 12th day of December 2016. Lynn Bovee, Secretary, Wolf Creek Reclamation District.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 14 & 21, 2016.

NOTICE OF VARIANCE REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN BY MIKE MAESNER that a variance from Okanogan County Public Health District’s on-site regulation is being requested to allow the use of a holding tank sewage system to serve a temporary use (less than 60 days per year) recreational cabin located at 10 Riverbend Road in the Chewack North area of Okanogan County. Written comments may be submitted to the Okanogan County Public Health District at P.O. Box 231, Okanogan, WA. 98840.

Published in the Methow Valley News December 14, 2016.

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

County Bridge Consulting Services

Qualification Statements for 2017 On-Call Bridge Consulting Services will be received by Okanogan County Department of Public Works at 1234A Second Avenue South, Okanogan, WA 98840, until 2:30:00 pm, January 5th, 2017. Questions concerning this solicitation may be directed to the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319 or by email at amoody@co.okanogan.wa.us. Electronic and/or facsimile submittals will not be accepted.

The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award. This is a solicitation for Consultants to submit Statements of Qualifications for County Bridge Consulting services for the Okanogan County Department of Public Works. Work will include verifying the bridges in need of load ratings, calculating special haul vehicle load ratings for +/- 25 Okanogan County bridges prior to December 31, 2017 and special inspections and load ratings for damaged/deteriorated bridges in an on-call capacity.

All work shall be performed in accordance with the latest WSDOT Standard Specifications, WSDOT Construction Manual, WSDOT Bridge Inspection Manual, and the Local Agency Guidelines. Consultants shall submit two (2) copies of their Statements of Qualifications. The Statements of Qualifications shall have no more than twelve (12) single sided 8 ½” X 11” pages, including resumes and plan examples. Each firm’s Qualifications Statement will be evaluated and scored on the following categories:

Experience and expertise with similar scopes of work for local agencies

Familiarity with Okanogan County bridges

Approach to efficiently load rate +/- 25 structures by the end of the year 2017

Availability and proximity to perform work

Examples of projects worked on

Selection of a Consultant will be based on the highest average SOQ and interview score. The County may interview up to the top 3 candidates based on their total SOQ scores, if deemed necessary.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 8, 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 7, 14, 2016. OVG#733462.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in response to a Okanogan County Public Works request, a public hearing in the matter of a speed limit change relating to the following Okanogan County Road will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, at 123 5th Avenue North, in Okanogan, Washington at 10:30 A.M. on December 19, 2016:O.C.R. 1029, Gold Creek Loop Road:

35 M.P.H. beginning at milepost 0.000 and continuing to end milepost 2.415;

All interested parties may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Jo Ann Stansbury, Department of Public Works, 1234-A, Okanogan, WA 98840 or email jstansbury@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Dated this 1st day of December 2016, at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E.

Okanogan County Engineer.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 8, 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 7, 14, 2016. OVG#733949.

NOTICE TO PUBLIC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in response to a Okanogan County Public Works request, a public hearing in the matter of a speed limit change relating to the following Okanogan County Road will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, at 123 5th Avenue North, in Okanogan, Washington at 10:00 A.M. on December 19, 2016:

O.C.R. 1213, West Chewuch Road: 35 M.P.H. beginning at milepost 0.000 (State Route 20 Intersection) and continuing to end milepost 6.773; All interested parties may be heard in this matter. Please send written comments to Jo Ann Stansbury, Department of Public Works, 1234-A, Okanogan, WA 98840 or email jstansbury@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Dated this 1st day of December 2016, at Okanogan, Washington. Josh Thomson, P.E.

Okanogan County Engineer.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 8, 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 7, 14, 2016. OVG#733944.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3024150040, 3024150053 & 3024150039)

Proponent: Russell & Marianne LeSage

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: January 4, 2017

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 14, 2016. OVG#735355

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: AT&T Carlson Tower, CUP 2016-6

Decision: Approved

Publication Date: December 14, 2016

Appeal Deadline: January 4, 2017

The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner approved the above-noted project. Within 21 calendar days of the publication date; parties with standing may appeal this decision pursuant to RCW 36.70 C.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 14, 2016. OVG#735361.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Carlton Cannabis Retail Store, CUP 2016-10

Decision: Approved

Publication Date: December 14, 2016

Appeal Deadline: January 4, 2017

The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner approved the above-noted project. Within 21 calendar days of the publication date; parties with standing may appeal this decision pursuant to RCW 36.70 C.

Published in Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on December 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on December 14, 2016. OVG#735369