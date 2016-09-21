IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

In re the Estate of: NELLA M. FOSTER, Deceased. Probate No. 16-4-00092-3

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: September 14, 2016

Personal Representative: Katrina Kadah

Attorney for Personal Representative: Peg R. Callaway

Address for Mailing or Service: 700-A Okoma Drive, Omak, WA 98841

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Okanogan County Superior Court, Cause No. 16-4-00092-3

Dated this 7th day of September, 2016.

CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC

By: /s/ Peg R. Callaway; WSBA #13786, Attorney for Estate.

Published in the Methow Valley News September 14, 21, 28, 2016.

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: Joseph E. Reid, Deceased.

NO. 16-4-00091-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co- Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 14, 2016

Co-Personal Representatives: Roger D. Rowatt and Stephanie M. Rowatt

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives: Rolf Borgersen

Address for mailing or service: PO Box 354 Winthrop, WA 98862. Rolf Borgersen

Published in the Methow Valley News September 14, 21, 28, 2016.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

JEFF BROWN SHORT PLAT

FILE # WIN SP 16-1

TAX PARCEL #2890000600

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Jeff Brown, 887 Wolf Creek Rd., Winthrop, WA 98862, has submitted application a short plat with four lots of 10,890 square feet each. The applicant proposes to utilize town water and sewer service. Access is proposed via a driveway off of Horizon Flats Rd. The property is located in the Industrial zone, on Lot 6 of the Horizon Flats subdivision, in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 34, Range 21, Town of Winthrop.

Information Available: The short plat application is on file at Winthrop Town Hall, 206 Riverside Ave. Persons wishing to view project information or receive notice of the action taken on the application may contact Winthrop Town Hall between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. For further information contact Rocklynn Culp, Town Planner, at (509) 996-2320 or planner@townofwinthrop.com.

Comments: All persons are welcome to submit written comments concerning this short plat application. Comments or requests for notification of the action taken on the application must be submitted to the Town Planner, Town of Winthrop, P.O. Box 459, Winthrop, WA 98862, no later than 4:00 pm, Friday, October 7, 2016.

This notice is given pursuant to Winthrop Municipal Code Sections 16.12.060 and 19.04.040. DATED: September 15, 2016.

Published in the Methow Valley News September 21, 2016.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN – JUVENILE

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

DANIEL ROUTON,

A Minor Child

DOB: 04/13/2016

COURT NO.: 16-7-00064-9

NOTICE AND SUMMONS/ORDER

Dependency Hearing

STATE OF WASHINGTON AND ANYONE TO: ANYONE CLAIMING A PATERNAL INTEREST, WHOM IT MAY CLAIMING PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE NAMED CHILD.

I. NOTICE OF HEARING

1.1 dependent. You are notified that a petition was filed with this Court, alleging that the above named child is dependent

1.2 A hearing will be held on October 20,2016 at 1:00 p.m., At Juvenile Court, Okanogan County Court House, Okanogan, Washington.

1.3 The purpose of the hearing is to hear and consider evidence on the petition.

1.4 If you do not appear, the court may enter an order in your absence establishing dependency.

II. SUMMONS/ORDER TO APPEAR

2.1 YOU ARE SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to appear at the hearing on the date, time and place indicated.

NOTICE

VIOLATION OF THIS ORDER OR SUMMONS IS SUBJECT TO A PROCEEDING FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT PURSUANT TO RCW ORDER 13.34.070. A DEPENDENCY PETITION BEGINS A PROCESS WHICH, IF THE CHILD IS FOUND DEPENDENT, MAY RESULT IN PERMANENT TERMINATION OF THE PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP.

Dated this 6th day of September, 2016

By direction of the Honorable CHRISTOPHER CULP Judge of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

CHARLEEN GROOMES Clerk of the Superior Court Okanogan County, Washington

By Ramona Brownlee. Deputy Clerk

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 15, 22, 29, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 14, 21, 28, 2016. OVG#720756.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

(SURPLUS PROPERTY)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Okanogan County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of declaring certain county property surplus. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 27, at 1:30 PM in the Okanogan County Commissioners’ hearing room, located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington 98840. Persons wishing to comment may attend or submit their comments in writing to the Okanogan County Commissioners’ Office, 123 5th Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan WA 98840. A complete list of the surplus items may be obtained from the Commissioners’ Office after the hearing.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Triune on September 15, 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 14, 21, 2016. OVG#720715.

NOTICE OF FINAL SEPA DETERMINATION AND HEARING DATE CUP 2016-8

“Thompson Wrecking Storage Yard.” An application has been submitted by Brian Thompson, in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010 to amend Okanogan County CUP 81. The amendment, if approved, would allow the expansion of the existing auto wrecking yard by enlarging the storage yard to 400’ x 220’ x 470’ and the installation of a fence approximately 12 foot tall. The total fenced area will be approximately 2.18 acres. The site is located at 1869 Highway 7, Oroville WA on tax parcel number 3927093003. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a final environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 130, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be submitted or postmarked by 5:00 p.m. on October 6, 2016. Appeals shall state with specificity the elements of the environmental checklist and resulting determination the appellant finds objectionable and shall state the reason therefore. Appeals must include the $300.00 appeal fee. The public hearing for this project is scheduled for October 13, 2016 at 10:00 am in the Commissioners Hearing Room. Project comments can be submitted up to the hearing date and testimony may be given at the hearing. Failure to comment by this date denies a party standing to appeal the final decision. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Anna Randall, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722698.

OKANOGAN COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION

PROJECT: PUBLIC PURPOSE SEGREGATION – PARCEL 3025170023

Proponent: Gebbers Farms, Inc. to City of Brewster

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722701

OKANOGAN COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION

PROJECT: PUBLIC PURPOSE SEGREGATION – PARCEL 3025170026

Proponent: Cascade Holdings Group LP to City of Brewster

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722708.

OKANOGAN COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3024124003 & 3024124008)

Proponent: City of Brewster and Cascade Holdings Group LP

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722709.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3221230009 & 3221231007)

Proponent: Jennifer Tate and Dave & Ann Tate

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722711.

OKANOGAN COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 5630060000 & 5630050000)

Proponent: Kristina Kauffold and Keith Smith

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722714.

OKANOGAN COUNTY

NOTICE OF FINAL DECISION

Project: Lewis Administrative Variance 2016-2 (parcel 3322210089/6850130012)

Proponent: Mike Port

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: October 11, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 22, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 21, 2016. OVG#722738.