It’s here. The Winter Sale starts this Saturday (Sept. 17). If it’s a nice day we hope to roll some of the racks out on the sidewalk. Can you believe it — it’s dark at 8 p.m. I am just not ready for short days yet.

We hear that Howard Brewer and his sister had a grand birthday party on Saturday with several generations helping them celebrate. Congratulations!

We are getting real tired of our dumpster divers. They throw everything on the ground and rip open the garbage sacks. It took us 15 minutes to clean up the mess on Sunday. Whoever you were, you left a nice flashlight behind and a bunch of cigarette butts. By the way, you are on camera. Maybe you will get a visit from the police.

See you Saturday for the Winter Sale.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and Saturday during the Farmers Market.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call 1-800-635-4391 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15: Roast beef, potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, Caesar salad, pears and blueberries, whole wheat bread, dessert.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16: Chili mac, green beans, green salad, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, dessert.

MONDAY, SEPT. 19: Chicken Parmesan, baby red potatoes, Italian vegetables, Caesar salad, melons, whole wheat roll, dessert.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22: Salisbury steak, potatoes and gravy, stewed tomatoes, cucumber salad, whole wheat bread, pineapple upside-down cake.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23: Fish and chips, beets, coleslaw, garlic bread, fruited Jell-O.