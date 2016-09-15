A sculpture by the late Bernie Hosey called “Round and Round” was removed Monday (Sept. 12) from its prominent spot on the TwispWorks campus adjacent to Highway 20. The large metal sphere was loaded onto a flatbed truck and removed by Harry Hosey, Bernie’s brother and executor of his estate. It will become part of a collection of Hosey’s work in Walla Walla. Bernie Hosey, an internationally renowned artist who lived near Twisp, brought the sculpture to TwispWorks several years ago. “The loss of the sphere leaves a hole at the gateway to the Methow Valley,” said Don Linnertz, executive director of TwispWorks.