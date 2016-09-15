The Liberty Bell High School football team returns to its home field on Friday (Sept. 16) to face the Lake Roosevelt Raiders in the Mountain Lions’ third game of the season.
Liberty Bell was on the road last week against a strong Oroville team, which won 63-12. The Mountain Lions earlier lost their season opener to Brewster.
Coach Steve White is upbeat about his team’s progress. “We have a lot of young players just learning the system. Once again the problems we are having can be fixed it is just going to take time,” the coach said.
“Hard work and time is going to be the key to success,” White said. “We just hope that the community will be understanding and still come to the games and support the kids giving their all.”
Friday’s kickoff is at 7 p.m. Lake Roosevelt comes into the game with a 2-0 record, having beaten Waterville and Manson.
On Sept. 23, Liberty Bell will travel to Soap Lake.