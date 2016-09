Lucille Eleana Daniel

Lucille!

Katie Shaff and Cort Daniel of Tacoma and Lost River are proud to introduce their lovely daughter Lucille Eleana Daniel. She was born on June 4, 2015, early in the morning weighing in at 6 pounds and measured 19 inches at birth. They, and her old sister Leonora, are looking forward to introducing Lucy to the valley — all their favorite haunts, valley friends and neighbors — and the beauty of the Methow!