Lauralee Northcott’s intricate pine needle baskets will be part of the Winthrop Gallery exhibit.

The stately Ponderosa pine, an iconic tree of the Methow Valley and much of the West, will be celebrated in a new exhibit opening Wednesday (Sept. 14) at the Winthrop Gallery.

Winthrop Gallery artists will capture the spirit of the Ponderosa pine in photos, paintings, sculpture, baskets and more. Photographer Teri Pieper, basket maker Lauralee Northcott and painter Patty Yates are among the artists represented.

The show runs through Oct. 17.

This photo of a Ponderosa pine by Teri Pieper is one that will be on display.

The reddish-orange bark of the Ponderosa gives off a warm, soft scent, and the mature trees are clothed in thick fire-resistant bark consisting of many layers of large plates that can be flaked away.

Old trees often show the scars of wildfires from years gone by, but they still stand tall, covered with long green needles and large cones.

The ground underneath a stand of widely spaced large Ponderosa pines is blanketed with long red needles and dotted with the hard scaly cones already opened by squirrels and other mammals for their nutritious seeds.

An artists’ reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday (Sept. 17) from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The Winthrop Gallery is located at 237 Riverside Ave. in downtown Winthrop. During September the gallery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In October the gallery will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

For more information contact the gallery at 996-3925 or go to the gallery’s website at www.winthropgallery.com.