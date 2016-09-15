Photo Don Nelson Liberty Bell’s Erin Schuh (No. 3) looks on as Emily Paul (No. 6) and Isabella Dinsmore (behind Paul) battle at the net.

Photo Don Nelson
Liberty Bell’s Erin Schuh (No. 3) looks on as Emily Paul (No. 6) and Isabella Dinsmore (behind Paul) battle at the net.

The Liberty Bell High School volleyball team hosted Oroville this week in a Tuesday (Sept. 13) match, looking for its first victory of the season after two tough losses.

On Sept. 6, the Lady Lions took a 2-0 lead in games before visiting Manson came back with three straight wins to take the match, 3-2. Liberty Bell won the first two hard-fought games, 26-24 and 25-22, but Manson sharpened its power game behind spikers Maddee and Baylee Ward to take the next three games, 25-10, 25-11 and 15-9.

Liberty Bell traveled to Waterville on Thursday (Sept. 8), where the Lady Lions again fell, 3-2. Game scores were not available.

The Lady Lions will play at Omak next Tuesday (Sept. 20).