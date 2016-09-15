The Liberty Bell High School volleyball team hosted Oroville this week in a Tuesday (Sept. 13) match, looking for its first victory of the season after two tough losses.

On Sept. 6, the Lady Lions took a 2-0 lead in games before visiting Manson came back with three straight wins to take the match, 3-2. Liberty Bell won the first two hard-fought games, 26-24 and 25-22, but Manson sharpened its power game behind spikers Maddee and Baylee Ward to take the next three games, 25-10, 25-11 and 15-9.

Liberty Bell traveled to Waterville on Thursday (Sept. 8), where the Lady Lions again fell, 3-2. Game scores were not available.

The Lady Lions will play at Omak next Tuesday (Sept. 20).