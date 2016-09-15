Chelan-based Cevado Technologies, purchased earlier this year by Jenn Tate, owner of Earth & Sky Studios in Twisp, is one of five companies in the Northwest to receive a 2016 Business of the Year Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The award honors companies whose leadership demonstrates a high level of personal character and ensures the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generates trust, according to a BBB press release. Businesses in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and western Wyoming were eligible. This year, 30 businesses in the Northwest region were selected as finalists.

Cevado Technologies, which designs websites for local businesses and other customers throughout the United States has 18 employees. Tate purchased it earlier this year.

The company has received high praise from its customers, community partners and vendors, according to the BBB release.

Having ethical business practices is a high priority for the group, Tate said.

“Ethics in business is the foundation of why I get up every day,” she said. “If we have ethics at the highest level at every part of our organization – there’s no way we can’t succeed. I believe that it is absolutely invaluable.”

The Business of the Year recipients are chosen by volunteer judges from third-party community organizations and past award recipients.

Cevado Technologies was founded in 1996 and specializes in real estate websites. Earth & Sky Studios, founded in 1999, provides businesses and nonprofit organizations with brand identity, marketing, website development, graphic design and social media strategy.