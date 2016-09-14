An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Seattle-area man who was found unresponsive in a restroom located behind the Winthrop Barn on Highway 20 Monday afternoon (Sept. 12).

“At this time the death is still under investigation, and the body has been sent for autopsy,” Winthrop Marshal Hal Henning said Tuesday (Sept 13).

“A 24-year-old Seattle woman was arrested on an unrelated warrant and transported to the Okanogan County jail,” he said. The woman was arrested at the scene, Henning said.

Aero Methow Rescue Service responded and attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez, Henning said.

The deceased man was identified Tuesday (Sept. 13) as Brett Lane, 49, of Camano Island, after his family was notified.

“There is no threat to the public and there are no suspects being sought” in connection with the death, Henning said.

He said further information would be released after “toxicology, autopsy and investigative reports are completed sometime in the next few weeks.”

The Winthrop Marshal’s office was assisted by the Twisp Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County coroner’s office, and Aero Methow Rescue.