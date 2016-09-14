NOTICE OF OKANOGAN COUNTY TAX FORECLOSURE SALE CAUSE #16-2-00253-8

DATE, TIME and PLACE OF SALE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM in the Okanogan County Commissioners Hearing Room, 123 Fifth Ave. N, Okanogan.

THIS SALE IS BY PUBLIC AUCTION ONLY: All sales will be made by auction to the highest and best bidder for cash. Only cash or Cashier’s Checks for the full amount of the highest and best bid plus an additional $84.00 Affidavit and Processing fee will be accepted. Each successful bidder must be prepared to pay in full immediately after winning the bid. After the awarded bid is paid, the auction will continue to the next parcel.

NOTE: The parcels are offered on a “Where Is” and “As Is” basis and the County makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, nor any guarantee of warranty, expressed or implied, as to the condition of the title or any property, nor the physical condition of any property or it’s fitness for any use or purposes. Bidders are further advised that certain properties may be subject to easements or use restrictions set forth in the covenants, rights, and restrictions of certain plats, as well as any zoning and other land use controls.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

OKANOGAN COUNTY, a political Subdivision of the State of Washington, Plaintiff, vs.

VARIOUS PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY, DESCRIBED IN AMENDED CERTIFICATE OF DELINQUENCY FOR DELINQUENT TAX FROM 2013 AND OTHER YEARS; AND ALL PERSONS, KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE, HOMESTEAD ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST THEREIN, Defendants NO. 16-2-00253-8

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR JUDGEMENT OF FORECLOSURE (COMPLAINT) AND SUMMONS

TO: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person; Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife; Judy Lee Cutchie, as her separate estate; Melvin Person, as his separate property; Jonathon Kludt, a single person; Altair Solo, Inc., a Dissolved Washington Corporation as of June 1, 2009; Wayne Schuett and Norma Jean Schuett, husband and wife; Sharon Thompson, as her separate property; Arturo Leon and Linda Leon, husband and wife; Faith Friedlander, a single person; James Michael Fort, a single man; Mark A. Combs, a single person and Jennifer I. Stone, a single person; Nathan F. Malkow, a single person; Deborah Branlund, as her separate property; Jonathon Kludt, a single person; Sun Nyberg, as her separate property; Robert A. Butler, a single man; John Murrell-Kisner and Nina Murrell-Kisner, husband and wife; Augustina V. Yanez, also known as Agustina V. Acevedo, as her separate estate; Donald W. Cate and Eileen A. Jarvis and Leslie C. Cate, each as their separate property, as their interest may appear; Barbara Ahnell, formerly Barbara Lafferty, as her separate estate; Joshua Van Brunt, a single person; Janet J. Allen, a single person; Allen Whitney and Janice Keliher, each as to an undivided 50% interest; The Heirs and/or Devisees of Frank Marchand, deceased and June P. Marchand, as her separate property; Minnie Cleveland, presumptively subject to the community interest of her spouse if married on September 29, 1989, date of acquiring said title; Thomas F. Eller and The Heirs and/or Devisees of Joyce E. Williams, deceased and Jack C. Eller and Shirley A. Fox, each as their interest may appear; Jama VanBrunt, a single person; Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company; Edson F. Gallaudet III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife; Jeannie Hughes, as her separate property; S618, L.L.C., an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company; Pamela A. Ludwig, who acquired title as Pamela A. Moses, as her separate estate; Deborah A. Berninger, a widow; Beverly I. Sherman, who acquired title as Beverly Irene Graham, as her separate property; Matt Mason, a single person; Thomas Sparks and Crystal Sparks, husband and wife; Earl M. Meldahl, Jr., as his separate property; Arlen Le Roi Long, a single person; Brent D. Covey, as his separate property; Richard Wendorf, a single man; Dennis L. Hughes, a single person; Ken Benson and Juli Doty, husband and wife; Carlos Maravilla and Mary Maravilla, husband and wife; Robert Blake Prindle, a single person; Theodore Dermit Dike and Carol Jean Dike, husband and wife; Juli Doty, presumptively subject to the community interest of her spouse if married; Manring Family Living Trust, a revocable trust; Russell D. Lane and Gaylynn A. Lane, husband and wife; Jarrett Libke, a single person and Francis DePape, a single person and Angelica Lenning, a single person and Maureen Anderson, a single person; Marie M. Campbell, Trustee of the Manzella Family Income Trust, dated October 2, 1996; Nicholas C. Boyovich and Susan E. Boyovich, husgand and wife, David W. Boyovich and Lena D. Boyovich, his wife; Andres J. Boyovich and Maryann T. Boyovich, his wife and Richard A. Boyovich and Marjorie L. Boyovich, his wife; Rita Blackman, a single person;

YOU AND EACH OF YOU, named above in this Notice and Summons as owners or reputed owners of real property described hereafter or in the below referenced Certificate, and all other persons known or unknown, claiming any right, title, homestead estate, lien or interest in or to the real property herein described, as Defendants herein, are hereby notified:

That OKANOGAN COUNTY, a duly organized and existing political subdivision of the State of Washington, is the owner and holder of a Certificate of Delinquency, issued to Okanogan County by the Treasurer of Okanogan County on July 8, 2016, after expiration of three (3) years from the date of delinquency of certain taxes described therein levied upon real property, for all years 2013 and older years, and subsequent years taxes, interest, and costs, including amounts collectible as real property tax, pursuant to law; that the description of the several lots, tracts and parcels of real property included and described in said Certificate, the names of the several owners, or reputed owners, as appear on the tax rolls of the Okanogan County Treasurer, person(s) having a recorded interest or lien in the subject property, the amounts of delinquent taxes and other amounts for each year on each of said lots, tracts and parcels of said real property remaining due and unpaid, together with interest and costs thereon computed through the July 8, 2016, appear and are set forth and described in said Certificate of Delinquency and are incorporated herein by reference.

The General Certificate of Delinquency filed herein on July 8, 2016, publication of this Notice and Summons is accompanied by publication of an extract of the Certificate containing the foregoing information. Copies of the Notice and Summons mailed or personally served will have appended and incorporated herein by reference as Attachment

“A” extracts of only those portions of the Certificate in which the particular addressee is named.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff, OKANOGAN COUNTY, will apply to the Superior court of the State of Washington, in and for the County of Okanogan, for judgment foreclosing its lien for taxes and other amounts due against the lots, parcels and tracts of real property in this Notice and Summons described, and you and each of you, are summoned to appear in the above-entitled court and state your defense in writing and serve a copy upon the undersigned within thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of the Summons, exclusive of said date, which is September 9, 2016, and defend this action or pay the amount due, plus allowable costs, (such as the cost of the title search and advertising), or a Default Judgment will be rendered in this action against you without notice Foreclosing the lien of Okanogan County in the several amounts shown to be due against each of said lots, parcels, and tracts, as described in the Certificate, plus allowable costs, and public sale of the property will be authorized. A default judgment is one where the plaintiff is entitled to what it asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance upon the undersigned, you are entitled to a Notice before Default Judgment may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served in time.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that Okanogan County claims a first and prior lien for its taxes, interest and costs superior to any claim, right, title, estate, lien or interest held or owned by the Defendants, or any of them upon and in said property, and will seek a decree in the Judgment of Foreclosure that said Defendant be forever barred and estopped from having or claiming to have any right, title, estate or interest in and to said property adverse to right, title and claim of the Plaintiff herein.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that should Judgment be entered against you, you will still retain the right to redeem your property by payment of delinquent amounts set forth in the Certificate, together with interest and costs to the date of payment, however, THE RIGHT TO REDEEM WILL EXPIRE AT THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON THE DAY BEFORE THE SALE. The time, date and place of sale have been set for Friday, December 9, 2016, commencing at 9:00 A.M. until completed, in the Okanogan County Commissioners Hearing Room, located at the Grainger Administration Building in Okanogan, Washington. Formal Notice of Sale will be posted in four (4) public places in Okanogan County for ten (10) successive days prior to sale. Though not a statutory requirement, you may request a courtesy copy of the Notice of Sale which will set forth the date, time and place of sale, by filing and serving the undersigned with a written request setting forth your request for Notice and the address to which Notice may be sent, and an effort will be made to mail Notice prior to sale.

Any money received from the sale which exceeds the amount due Okanogan County, including interest and cost to the date of sale, will be held by the County for the benefit of the record owner and must be properly claimed by the record owner within three (3) years from the date of sale or it will be paid to the County general fund.

All pleadings and process of this foreclosure action must be served upon the undersigned attorney at the address stated below. Information regarding payment may be obtained by contacting the Okanogan County Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 111, Okanogan County Courthouse, Okanogan, Washington, 98840, (509) 422-7180.

DATED this 1st day of September, 2016.

KARL F. SLOAN, Prosecuting Attorney, Okanogan County, Washington.

BY ALBERT LIN WSBA #28066. Civil Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, Attorney for Plaintiff, P.O. Box 1130, Okanogan, Washington, 98840

Parcel Number: 0020020700

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Craig Carter and Linda Carter, dba C & L Construction

Legal Description: Lots 7 and 8 of Block 2 of the Original Town of Bruster (Brewster), Okanogan County, Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume A of Plats, page 36, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,416.73

Parcel Number: 0020020900

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: Lots 9 and 10, Block 2, Town of Brewster, Okanogan County, Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume A of Plats, page 36, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,823.85

Parcel Number: 0020030600

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Richard Witt and Wendy Witt; Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: Lots 6 and 7, Block 3, Bruster, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “A” of Plats, page 25, records of the Auditor Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $7,169.23

Parcel Number: 0020051100

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: RJ Rentals, LLC

Legal Description: The East 50 feet of Lots 11 and 12, Block 5, Bruster, now Brewster, as per Plat thereof recorded in Volume A of Plats, page 36, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 927.78

Parcel Number: 0020052300

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Jack Harris or Jean Harris; Lacy & Kane, P.S.

Legal Description: The East 20 feet of the West 75 feet of Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, Block 5; Town of Bruster (now Brewster), Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats, page 25, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,204.14

Parcel Number: 0020052402

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: The East 20 feet of the West 55 feet of Lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, Block 5, Town of Bruster (now Brewster), as per plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats, page 25, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,035.75

Parcel Number: 0030032101

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: The East 5.3 feet of Lot 21 and the East 7.09 feet of the West 19.7 feet of Lot 21, and all of Lot 22, Block 3, First Addition to Brewster, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “A” of Plats, Page 36, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,899.20

Parcel Number: 0030181502

Taxpayer of Record: Minnie Cleveland, presumptively subject to the community interest of her spouse if married on September 29, 1989, date of acquiring said title

Recorded Interest: City of Brewster

Legal Description: The North portions of Lots 14, 15, and 16, Block 18 of the First Addition to Bruster (now Brewster), Okanogan County, State of Washington.

Starting at the Northwest corner marker of Lot 14, South along the boundary of Lot 13 for a distance of 54 feet;

Thence East 31 feet 6 inches;

Thence South 19 feet;

Thence East 43 feet 6 inches to the true boundary of Lot 17;

Thence North 73 feet along the boundary of Lot 17 to the corner marker of Lot 16;

Then West 75 feet to the corner marker of Lot 14.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,601.43

Parcel Number: 0340210000

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single man

Recorded Interest: Ruth Thomas Priest, Trustee of the Wesley M. Priest Disclaimer Trust; Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: Lots 21 and 22, Virginia Addition to Brewster, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Volume B of Plats, page 29, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

Together with any portion of vacated Virginia Street that may attach by law.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $5,295.99

Parcel Number: 0340520015

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Richard and Wendy Witt; Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: That portion of Lots 52 and 53 of Virginia Addition to Bruster (now Brewster) Okanogan County, Washington, according to Plat thereof recorded in Volume “B” of Plats, page 29, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington described as follows:

Beginning at a point 133 1/3 feet South of the Northwest corner of said Lot 52;

Thence South on the West line of Lots 52 and 53 of said Virginia Addition, a distance of 200 feet;

Thence East and parallel with the North line of said Lot 52, a distance of 155 feet;

Thence North 1 degree 07 minutes 48 seconds West a distance of 200 feet;

Thence West and parallel with the North line of said Lot 52 a distance of 155 feet, to the Point of Beginning. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $7,286.15

Parcel Number: 0340570011

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: A portion of Lots 57 and 58 of Virginia Addition to the Town of Brewster, according to Plat recorded in the office of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, described as follows, to wit:

Beginning at a point 40 feet South of the Northeast corner of said Lot 58, running thence due West to the West line of said Lot 58;

Thence due South along the West line of Lots 58 and 57, a distance of 124 feet;

Thence due East to the East line of Lot 57;

Thence North along the East line of Lots 57 and 58, a distance of 124 feet more or less, to the Point of Beginning. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile homes located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $9,343.56

Parcel Number: 0390010000

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Recorded Interest: Alvin V Richardson and Sherry Richardson

Legal Description: Lot 1, Wicks Subdivision to the Town of Brewster, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume F of Plats, page 11, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,628.62

Parcel Number: 0390020000

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: Lot 2 Wicks Subdivision to Brewster, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume F of Plats, page 11, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,594.97

Parcel Number: 0390030001

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: The East 25 feet of Lot 3, Wicks Subdivision to Brewster, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume F of Plats, page 11, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 927.78

Parcel Number: 0390040000

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: Lot 4 Wicks Subdivision, as per Plat thereof recorded in Volume F of Plats, page 11, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,221.13

Parcel Number: 0510270802

Taxpayer of Record: Sharon Thompson, as her separate property

Legal Description: The West half of Lot H, Block 27, Baum’s First Addition to the Town of Conconully, as per plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats, page 16, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Together with, if any, those portions of the vacated street and/or alleys that would attach by law. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 696.94

Parcel Number: 0510340120

Taxpayer of Record: Wayne Schuett and Norma Jean Schuett, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: Lot M, Block 34, Map of F.M. Baum’s First Addition to the Town of Conconully as per plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats, page 16, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Together with any portion of the vacated alley thereof that may attach by law.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,302.03

Parcel Number: 0510340130

Taxpayer of Record: Wayne Schuett and Norma Jean Schuett, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: Lot N, Block 34, Map of F.M. Baum’s First Addition to the Town of Conconully as per plat thereof recorded in Book A of Plats, page 16, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Together with any portion of the vacated alley thereof that may attach by law.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,437.20

Parcel Number: 0860020600

Taxpayer of Record: Thomas F. Eller and The Heirs and/or Devisees of Joyce E. Williams, deceased and Jack C. Eller and Shirley A. Fox, each as their interest may appear

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 2, Map of Methow, Okanogan County, Washington, as per Plat thereof, recorded in Book “B” of Plats, page 15, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, save and except that portion of said Lot 6 conveyed to State of Washington for Highway purposes, by Deed recorded in Book 83 of Deeds, page 448, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,687.43

Parcel Number: 0860030400

Taxpayer of Record: Altair Solo, Inc., a Dissolved Washington Corporation as of June 1, 2009

Legal Description: Lot 4 and the South half of Lot 5 of Block 3, of the Map of Methow, Okanogan County Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Book B of Plats, Page 15, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,955.45

Parcel Number: 0980110900

Taxpayer of Record: Jama R. VanBrunt, a single person

Recorded Interest: Susanna A. Hayes

Legal Description: Lots 9, 10 and 11, Block 11, Plat of the Townsite of Nespelem, Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Book E of Plats, page 21, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,618.74

Parcel Number: 0980260800

Taxpayer of Record: The Heirs and/or Devisees of Frank Marchand, deceased and June P. Marchand, as her separate property

Legal Description: Lot 8, Block 26, Plat of the Townsite of Nespelem, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume E of Plats, Page 21, under Auditor’s File No. 233357, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,508.39

Parcel Number: 1940051900

Taxpayer of Record: Joshua Van Brunt, a single person

Recorded Interest: State of Washington, Department of Social and Health Services, Division of Child Support

Legal Description: Lots 19 and 20, Block 5, Plat of Weatherstone and Overholt’s First Addition to the Town of Omak as per plat thereof recorded in Volume B of Plats, page 35 records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,500.82

Parcel Number: 2010321700

Taxpayer of Record: S618, L.L.C., an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Samuel R. Peacemaker

Legal Description: Lots 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, Block 32, Map of Oroville, as per plat thereof recorded in Book “A” of Plats, pages 46, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $11,984.82

Parcel Number: 2923282003

Taxpayer of Record: Barbara Ahnell, formerly Barbara Lafferty, as her separate estate

Recorded Interest: Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: The Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 29 North, Range 23 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,830.37

Parcel Number: 2923290001

Taxpayer of Record: Edson F. Gallaudet, III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: All of the Southeast Quarter; together with the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; together with the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter except the Northwest Quarter thereof all in Section 29, Township 29 North, Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington. Valued with Parcel #2923320010.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $6,838.60

Parcel Number: 2923293001

Taxpayer of Record: Edson F. Gallaudet, III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: The North half of the Southwest quarter of Section 29, Township 29 North, Range 23 EWM, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,832.21

Parcel Number: 2923294000

Taxpayer of Record: Edson F. Gallaudet, III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: The Northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 29 North, Range 23 EWM, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,676.44

Parcel Number: 2923301001

Taxpayer of Record: Edson F. Gallaudet, III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: The East half of the Northeast quarter;

The Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter;

All in Section 30, Township 29 North, Range 23 EWM, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,715.24

Parcel Number: 2923320010

Taxpayer of Record: Edson Gallaudet and Julie Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: That portion of the Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 32 in Township 29 North, Range 23 East W.M., more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the Northeast corner of said Section 32, from which a similar brass cap monument at the East quarter corner of said Section 32 bears S. 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E.;

Thence N. 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W. along the North line of said Section 32 for a distance of 1290.36 feet to the Northeast corner of said Northwest quarter of the Northeast quarter;

Thence S. 00 degrees 28 minutes 21 seconds E. along the East line of said subdivision for a distance of 779.29 feet to the True Point of Beginning of this parcel;

Thence N. 79 degrees 59 minutes 02 seconds W. for 796.56 feet;

Thence N. 05 degrees 52 minutes 44 seconds E. for 645.02 feet to the North line of said Section 32 at a point lying 578.44 feet East of the stone monument at the North quarter corner thereof;

Thence S. 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds E. along said North line for a distance of 416.29 feet;

Thence S. 21 degrees 10 minutes 43 seconds E. for 836.11 feet to the True Point of Beginning of this parcel.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington. Valued with Parcel #2923290001.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,047.64

Parcel Number: 2923320011

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the East Half and the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the Northeast Corner of said Section 32, from which a similar brass cap monument at the East Quarter Corner of said Section 32 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

thence N 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W along the North line of said Section 32 for a distance of 1586.00 feet to the True Point of Beginning of this description;

Thence S 21 degrees 10 minutes 43 seconds E for 836.11 feet to the West line of the East Half of said Section 32 at a point which lies S 00 degrees 28 minutes 2l seconds E a distance of 779.29 feet from the northwest corner of said East Half;

Thence S 00 degrees 28 minutes 2l seconds E along said West line for a distance of 640.72 feet;

Thence N 70 degrees 54 minutes 18 seconds E for 409.31 feet;

Thence N 30 degrees 12 minutes 32 seconds W for 150.98 feet;

Thence N 18 degrees 45 minutes 22 seconds W for 109.49 feet;

Thence N 04 degrees 57 minutes 24 seconds W for 331.28 feet;

Thence N 06 degrees 20 minutes 22 seconds E for 391.96 feet;

Thence N 33 degrees l6 minutes 06 seconds W for 397.31 feet to the North line of said Section 32;

Thence N 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W along said North line for a distance of 379.67 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,611.73

Parcel Number: 2923320012

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the Northeast Corner of said Section 32, from which a similar brass cap monument at the East Quarter Corner of said Section 32 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E; thence N 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W along the North line of said Section 32 for a distance of 334.83 feet to the True Point of Beginning of this description;

Thence S 00 degrees 04 minutes 23 seconds W for 232.83 feet;

Thence S 24 degrees 10 minutes 48 seconds W for 368.33 feet;

Thence S 39 degrees 27 minutes 05 seconds W for 758.29 feet;

Thence N 18 degrees 45 minutes 22 seconds W for 109.49 feet;

Thence N 04 degrees 57 minutes 24 seconds W for 331.28 feet;

Thence N 06 degrees 20 minutes 22 seconds E for 391.96 feet;

Thence N 33 degrees 16 minutes 06 seconds W for 397.31 feet to the North line of said Section 32;

Thence S 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds E along said North line for a distance of 871.50 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,743.19

Parcel Number: 2923320013

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North

Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly

bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the Northeast Corner of said

Section 32, from which a similar brass cap monument at the East Quarter Corner of said Section

32 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

Thence N 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W along the North line of said Section 32 for a distance of 334.83 feet;

Thence S 00 degrees 04 minutes 23 seconds W for 232.83 feet;

Thence S 24 degrees 10 minutes 48 seconds W for 368.33 feet;

Thence S 39 degrees 27 minutes 05 seconds W for 758.29 feet;

Thence S 87 degrees 15 minutes 12 seconds E for 344.86 feet;

Thence N 84 degrees 08 minutes 17 seconds E for 640.44 feet to the East line of said Section 32;

Thence N 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds W along said East line for a distance of 1105.14 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,889.32

Parcel Number: 2923320014

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 23

East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly bounded and

described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the Northeast Corner of said Section 32, from which a similar brass cap monument at the East Quarter Corner of said Section 32 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

thence N 89 degrees 55 minutes 37 seconds W along the North line of said Section 32 for a distance of 1290.36 feet to the northwest corner of the East Half of said Northeast Quarter;

thence S 00 degrees 28 minutes 21 seconds E along the West line of said East Half for a distance of 1420.01 feet;

thence N 70 degrees 54 minutes 18 seconds E for 409.31 feet to the True Point of Beginning for this parcel;

Thence S 30 degrees 12 minutes 32 seconds E for 314.62 feet;

Thence S 67 degrees 27 minutes 30 seconds E for 152.66 feet;

Thence S 16 degrees 19 minutes 20 seconds E for 397.20 feet;

Thence S 76 degrees 59 minutes 46 seconds E for 520.53 feet to the East line of said Section 32;

Thence N 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds W along said East line for a distance of 1209.89 feet;

Thence S 84 degrees 08 minutes 17 seconds W for 640.44 feet;

Thence N 87 degrees l5 minutes 12 seconds W for 344.86 feet;

Thence S 30 degrees 12 minutes 32 seconds E for 150.98 feet True Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,889.32

Parcel Number: 2923320019

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 23 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington more particularly depicted and described as Parcel 1 together with Parcel 2 in an Okanogan County Boundary Line Adjustment recorded November 4, 2005 in Auditor’s File #3096063.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,710.93

Parcel Number: 2923320020

Taxpayer of Record: Edson F. Gallaudet, III and Julie E. Gallaudet, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Lucas B. Green; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary L. Gentges; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter and of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, all in Section 32, Township 29 North, Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington being the Westerly 598.81 feet, as measured at right angles from the Westerly lines of the said subdivisions of Parcel 15 as depicted and described in an Okanogan County Boundary Line Adjustment recorded November 4, 2005 in Auditor’s File Number 3096063.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,793.36

Parcel Number: 2923330009

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 29 North Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly

bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the northwest corner of said

Section 33, from which a similar brass cap monument at the West Quarter Corner for said Section

33 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

Thence S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E along said East line for a distance of 1306.85 feet to the southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter,

Thence N 35 degrees 39 minutes 04 seconds E for 1106.26 feet;

Thence N 16 degrees 00 minutes 59 seconds W for 426.05 feet to the North line of said Section 33;

Thence S 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds W along the North line of said Section 33 for a distance of 543.46 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,719.41

Parcel Number: 2923330010

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 29 North

Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington more particularly

bounded and described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the northwest corner of said Section 33, from which a similar brass cap monument at the West Quarter Corner for said Section 33 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

thence N 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds E along the North line of said Section 33 for a distance of 543.46 feet True Point of Beginning;

Thence S 16 degrees 00 minutes 59 seconds E for 426.05 feet;

Thence S 35 degrees 39 minutes 04 seconds W for 1106.26 feet to the southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter;

Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 28 seconds E along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter for a distance of 606.36 feet;

Thence N 28 degrees 26 minutes 51 seconds E for 1062.23 feet;

Thence N 00 degrees 10 minutes 38 seconds W for 372.83 feet to the North line of said Section 33;

Thence S 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds W along said North line for a distance of 583.97 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,968.34

Parcel Number: 2923330011

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: A portion of the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 29 North, Range 23

East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County Washington more particularly bounded

and described as follows:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the northwest corner of said Section 33, from which a similar brass cap monument at the West Quarter Corner for said Section 33 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

thence N 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds E along the North line of said Section 33 for a distance of 1127.43 feet to the True Point of Beginning;

Thence S 00 degrees 10 minutes 38 seconds E for 372.83 feet;

Thence S 28 degrees 26 minutes 51 seconds W for 1062.23 feet to the South line of said North Half of the Northwest Quarter,

Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 28 seconds E along the South line of said North Half of the Northwest Quarter for a distance of 836.79 feet;

Thence N 07 degrees 46 minutes 33 seconds E for 877.36 feet;

Thence N 52 degrees 24 minutes 42 seconds E for 714.59 feet to the North line of said Section 33;

Thence S 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds W along said North line for a distance of 1016.90 feet to the True Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,314.44

Parcel Number: 2923330012

Taxpayer of Record: Great Northern Land Company, LLC, an Inactive Washington State Limited Liability Company

Recorded Interest: Frontier Bank; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Janes Gypsum Floors, Inc.; Gary Gentges; Profloors Northwest, LLC; Union Bank, N.A.

Legal Description: That portion of the Northeast of the Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 29 North, Range 23 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington lying easterly of the following described division line:

Commencing at a Bureau of Land Management brass cap monument at the northwest corner of said Section 33, from which a similar brass cap monument at the West Quarter Corner for said Section 33 bears S 00 degrees 42 minutes 42 seconds E;

thence N 89 degrees 49 minutes 22 seconds E along the North line of said Section 33 for a distance of 2144.33 feet True Point of Beginning of this Division Line;

Thence S 52 degrees 24 minutes 42 seconds W for 714.59 feet;

Thence S 07 degrees 46 minutes 33 seconds W for 877.36 feet to the South line of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 33 and the Terminus of this Division Line.

Except the East 320 feet (not grid measure*) of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of said Section 33.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,392.51

Parcel Number: 3027163006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald W. Cate and Eileen A. Jarvis and Leslie C. Cate, each as their separate property, as their interest may appear

Legal Description: 1/5 INTEREST of The South half of the Southwest quarter of Section 16, Township 30 North, Range 27 East, Williamette Meridian, Okanogan County, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,080.44

Parcel Number: 3027201006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald W. Cate and Eileen A. Jarvis and Leslie C. Cate, each as their separate property, as their interest may appear

Legal Description: 1/5 INTEREST of North half of the Northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 30 North, Range 27 East, Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, in the State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,080.44

Parcel Number: 3031134005

Taxpayer of Record: Pamela A. Ludwig, who acquired title as Pamela A. Moses, as her separate estate

Recorded Interest: Colville Tribal Credit

Legal Description: The Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 30 North, Range 31 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,543.17

Parcel Number: 3122080031

Taxpayer of Record: Deborah A. Berninger, a widow

Recorded Interest: Harold J. Storm

Legal Description: All that part of Government Lots 6 and 7 of Section 8, Township 31 North, Range 22 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington, further described as follows:

COMMENCING at the Northeast corner of said Government Lot 6;

Thence Southeast 00 degrees 17 minutes 05 seconds, along the Easterly boundary line of said subdivision, for 1321.89 feet;

Thence along the Southerly boundary line of said subdivision, Southwest 89 degrees 46 minutes 49 seconds for 279.61 feet to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

Thence from said Point of Beginning, Northwest 01 degrees 14 minutes 30 seconds for 795.10 feet to a point of a line parallel to, and 720 feet Northerly of, the centerline of S.R. No. 153;

Thence along said parallel line, Southwest 66 degrees 02 minutes 37 seconds for 260.32 feet;

Thence along a curve to the right, having a delta angle of 55 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds, a radius of 712.50 feet, for a length of 684.49 feet;

Thence Northwest 55 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds for 325.66 feet;

Thence leaving said parallel line, Southwest 34 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds for 670.00 feet to a point on the Northerly Right of Way line of said S.R. No. 153;

Thence along said Right of Way line, Northwest 55 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds for 1150.88 feet;

Thence leaving said Right of Way line, Southwest 34 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds for 456.31 feet to a point on the Left Bank of the Methow River;

Thence along said Left Bank, Southeast 71 degrees 52 minutes 32 seconds for 26.25 feet;

Thence Southeast 70 degrees 03 minutes 21 seconds for 614.35 feet;

Thence Southeast 87 degrees 03 minutes 36 seconds for 152.79 feet;

Thence Southeast 67 degrees 23 minutes 23 seconds for 230.96 feet;

Thence Southeast 65 degrees 38 minutes 07 seconds for 391.73 feet to a point on the Southerly Right of Way line of S.R. No. 153;

Thence leaving said Left Bank, along said Right of Way line, Southeast 55 degrees 35 minutes 00 seconds for 110.28 feet;

Thence along a curve to the left, having a delta angle of 11 degrees 51 minutes 03 seconds, a radius of 1482.50, for a length of 306.64 feet, to a point on the Southerly boundary line of said Government Lots 6 and 7;

Thence leaving said Right of Way line, along said boundary line, Northeast 89 degrees 46 minutes 49 seconds for 1078.66 feet to the Point of Beginning.

EXCEPT Lots 1 and 2 of Gold Creek Terrace Short Plat, Okanogan County, Washington.

AND EXCEPTING THEREFROM: Right of Way of S.R. No. 153.

EXCEPT any mobile home located thereon.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $24,872.96

Parcel Number: 3226214007

Taxpayer of Record: Beverly I. Sherman, who acquired title as Beverly Irene Graham, as her separate property

Recorded Interest: Virginia Nastluk

Legal Description: The South half of the Northwest quarter of Section 21, Township 32 North, Range 26, East W.M.

EXCEPT that portion conveyed to the County of Okanogan by deed recorded under Auditor’s file No. 684119.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,151.39

Parcel Number: 3322070096

Taxpayer of Record: Matt Mason, a single person

Recorded Interest: Carl Hubert and Nancy Hubert

Legal Description: That part of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 33 North, Range 22 East, W.M., as described as follows:

COMMENCING at a point 210 feet West of the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of Southeast quarter of said Section 7, run thence North 14 degrees 25 minutes West 204.14 feet;

Thence West 134.94 feet;

Thence North 58.11 feet;

Thence East 120 feet;

Thence North 14 degrees 25 minutes West, 144.73 feet;

Thence West 94.22 feet;

Thence South 396 feet;

Thence East 196 feet to the Point of Beginning.

EXCEPTING therefrom that portion thereof conveyed to Oliver Halterman by Deed dated April 25, 1964, recorded April 28, 1964 in Book 188 of Deeds, Page 270, Auditor’s File No. 513293, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

AND ALSO EXCEPTING therefrom that portion thereof conveyed to Russell Bean and Mary Bean, his wife, by deed dated April 25, 1964, recorded April 28, 1964, in Book 188 of Deeds, Page 269, Auditor’s File No. 513292, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

ALSO EXCEPTING a portion lying within the following described parcel:

BEGINNING at a point 276.29 feet West and 255.69 feet North of the Southeast corner of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 33 North, Range 22 East, W.M.;

Thence South 14 degrees 25 minutes East 60 feet;

Thence West 134.94 feet;

Thence North 58.11 feet;

Thence East 120.00 feet more or less to Point of Beginning.

ALSO EXCEPT that portion conveyed to Schulz by deed recorded under Auditor’s File No. 3086795.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $6,908.19

Parcel Number: 3328170011

Taxpayer of Record: Thomas E. Sparks and Crystal Sparks, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Safeway Federal Credit Union

Legal Description: The East half of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 33 North, Range 28 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,955.92

Parcel Number: 3328170012

Taxpayer of Record: Thomas Sparks and Crystal Sparks, husband and wife

Legal Description: The Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter, and the West half of the Northwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter in Section 17, Township 33 North, Range 28 East W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,567.70

Parcel Number: 3421250051

Taxpayer of Record: Earl M. Meldahl, Jr., as his separate property

Legal Description: The South half of the North half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter lying and being West of the State Highway No. 20 (North Cascades Highway) in Section 25, Township 34 North, Range 21 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,724.67

Parcel Number: 3421250054

Taxpayer of Record: Earl M. Meldahl, Jr., as his separate property

Legal Description: The North 330 feet of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter lying and being West of the State Highway No. 20 (North Cascades Highway) in Section 25, Township 34 North, Range 21 East W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,830.95

Parcel Number: 3426240051

Taxpayer of Record: Arlen Le Roi Long, a single person

Recorded Interest: Hawker Financial Corporation; State of Washington, Okanogan County Superior Court

Legal Description: That part of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 24, Township 34 North, Range 26, E.W.M., described as follows:

Beginning at a point which is N. 36 degrees 7 minutes 20 seconds West 3536.7 feet from the quarter corner on the South line of said Section 24, and the true point of beginning.

Thence South 89 degrees 25 minutes 40 seconds West 557.0 feet to the West line of said subdivision;

Thence run South along said West line to the Southwest corner thereof;

Thence run East along the South line of said subdivision, a distance of 557.0 feet;

Thence run North, parallel with the West line of said subdivision, to the true point of beginning.

EXCEPT the South 30 feet thereof.

ALSO EXCEPT the West 25 feet thereof.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $9,326.76

Parcel Number: 3426350019

Taxpayer of Record: Carlos Maravilla and Mary Maravilla, husband and wife

Legal Description: That part of Government Lot 1, Section 35, Township 34 North, Range 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the West line of Main Street of the Town of Omak, if extended, 225 feet South from the Southeast corner of Lot 8, Block 8, Coleman and Stoddard Addition to Omak, and going then South 50 feet;

Thence West 142 feet;

Thence North 50 feet;

Thence East to the Point of Beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $6,859.02

Parcel Number: 3526074008

Taxpayer of Record: Brent Douglas Covey, as his separate property

Legal Description: Government Lot 2 of Section 7, Township 35 North, Range 26 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,501.73

Parcel Number: 3528020001

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 37 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, lying within Section 2, Township 35 North, Range 28 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington. Valued with Parcel #3628350022.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.77

Parcel Number: 3528020002

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 38 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.98

Parcel Number: 3528020003

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 39 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.98

Parcel Number: 3528020004

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 40 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.98

Parcel Number: 3528170019

Taxpayer of Record: Richard E. Wendorf, a single man

Legal Description: That portion of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 35 North, Range 28, E.W.M., lying between the new County Road and Old Tunk Creek Road as described as follows:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 35 North, Range 28 EWM;

Running thence westerly along the north boundary line of said Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter a distance of 28 rods to the true point of beginning;

Thence westerly 260.0 feet continuing along the same line;

Thence north to the County Road;

Thence easterly along the south right of way line of the County Road to a point north of the true point of beginning;

Thence south to the true point of beginning.

Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,162.78

Parcel Number: 3530120020

Taxpayer of Record: Jeannie Hughes, as her separate property

Legal Description: That portion of Government Lot 6 lying West of Okanogan, Road 3785, in Section 12, Township 35 North, Range 30 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,065.48

Parcel Number: 3530124012

Taxpayer of Record: Jeannie Hughes, as her separate property

Recorded Interest: Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: That part of the East half of the Northwest quarter lying South of Aeneas Valley County Road and Government Lot 5 of Section 12, Township 35 North, Range 30, East W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

EXCEPT that portion of Government Lot 5 lying East of Okanogan County Road No. 3785.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $7,235.63

Parcel Number: 3531104006

Taxpayer of Record: Dennis L. Hughes, a single person

Legal Description: The South half of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 10, Township 35 North, Range 31 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,830.07

Parcel Number: 3625120023

Taxpayer of Record: Ken Benson and Juli Doty, husband and wife

Legal Description: A parcel of land located within the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 36 North, Range 25 East W.M., Okanogan County, Washington more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Subdivision and being the true point of beginning;

Thence Northerly along the East line of said subdivision a distance of 720.00 feet;

Thence Westerly, parallel with the South line of said subdivision to the centerline of County Road 108 as located and existing April 24, 1945;

Thence Southerly and Southeasterly along said Road to the South line of said subdivision;

Thence Easterly along said South line to the point of beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,898.28

Parcel Number: 3625120024

Taxpayer of Record: Ken Benson and Juli Doty, husband and wife

Legal Description: A parcel of land located within the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 36 North, Range 25 East W.M., Okanogan County, Washington more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said subdivision;

Thence Northerly along the East line of said subdivision a distance of 720.00 feet to the true point of beginning;

Thence continuing Northerly to the Northeast corner of said subdivision;

Thence South 86 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West to the centerline of County Road 108 as located and existing April 24, 1945;

Thence Southerly and Southeasterly along said Road to a point which is Westerly and parallel with the South line of said subdivision from the point of beginning;

Thence Easterly to the point of beginning.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,768.87

Parcel Number: 3628260015

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 59 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 790.58

Parcel Number: 3628340002

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: That part of Lot 43 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, lying within Section 34, Township 36 North, Range 28 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington. Valued with Parcel #3628350025.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,468.25

Parcel Number: 3628340024

Taxpayer of Record: Russell D. Lane and Gaylynn A. Lane, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: C.A. Parker and Kathleen Parker

Legal Description: Lot 79, Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227, as amended in Volume M of Surveys, Page 172.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,355.78

Parcel Number: 3628350003

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 18 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 772.80

Parcel Number: 3628350004

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 19 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 772.80

Parcel Number: 3628350005

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: LeRoy Surveyors & Engineers, Inc.; MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 20 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.37

Parcel Number: 3628350006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 21 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs:$ 768.37

Parcel Number: 3628350007

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 22 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 773.95

Parcel Number: 3628350013

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 28 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,051.80

Parcel Number: 3628350015

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 30 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 768.37

Parcel Number: 3628350019

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 34 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,118.90

Parcel Number: 3628350020

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 35 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,118.90

Parcel Number: 3628350021

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: Lot 36 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,474.23

Parcel Number: 3628350022

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: That portion of Lot 37 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, lying within Section 35, Township 36 North, Range 28 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington. Valued with Parcel number 3528020001.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 755.32

Parcel Number: 3628350025

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: That portion of Lot 43 Pacific Resource Development Davis Lake Record of Survey as recorded under Auditor’s File No. 849052 in Volume L of Surveys, pages 204 through 227 and as amended in Boundary Line Adjustment recorded under Auditor’s File No. 866971 in Volume M of Surveys, page 166, lying within Section 35, Township 36 North, Range 28 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington. Valued with Parcel #3628340002.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 755.53

Parcel Number: 3629062010

Taxpayer of Record: Jarrett Libke, a single person and Francis DePape, a single person and Angelica Lenning, a single person and Maureen Anderson, a single person

Recorded Interest: Ronald Hell and Sherry Hell; Keith McKinney and Mary McKinney

Legal Description: The West half of the Southwest quarter of the Southeast quarter in Section 6, Township 36 North, Range 29, East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,366.64

Parcel Number: 3727310014

Taxpayer of Record: Manring Family Living Trust, a revocable trust

Legal Description: A portion of Government Lots 10 and 15, Section 31, Township 37 North, Range 27, E.W.M., described as follows:

Beginning at the intersection of the South boundary line of said Government Lot 15 and the East right of way line of Okanogan County Oroville Janice Road No. 9437;

Thence North 0 degrees 22 minutes East along and coinciding with the said East right of way line a distance of 1127.9 feet;

Thence North 13 degrees 55 minutes East along and coinciding with the said East right of way line a distance of 457.3 feet;

Thence South 76 degrees 05 minutes East a distance of 45.6 feet to the meander line of the Okanogan River;

Thence in a Southeasterly direction along and coinciding with the said meander line to South boundary line of said Government Lot 15;

Thence South 86 degrees 45 minutes West along and coinciding with the said South boundary line of Government Lot 15 a distance of 565.0 feet, more or less, and the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington. Valued with Parcel #3727310045.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,421.89

Parcel Number: 3727310045

Taxpayer of Record: Manring Family Living Trust, a revocable trust

Legal Description: Senior Exemption Parcel ONLY – To be paid with parent parcel #3727310014.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,029.14

Parcel Number: 3827112005

Taxpayer of Record: Julie Doty, presumptively subject to the community interest of her spouse if married

Legal Description: The East half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 11, Township 38 North, Range 27 E.W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,323.59

Parcel Number: 3830351001

Taxpayer of Record: Theodore Dermit Dike and Carol Jean Dike, husband and wife

Legal Description: The Northeast quarter of the Northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 38 North, Range 30 E.W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,877.27

Parcel Number: 3830364004

Taxpayer of Record: Theodore Dermit Dike and Carol Jean Dike, husband and wife

Legal Description: The Northwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 36; All in Township 38 North, Range 30 E.W.M., Okanogan County, Washington.

EXCEPT that portion conveyed to Okanogan County by document recorded under Auditor’s File No. 610396.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 797.48

Parcel Number: 3927060033

Taxpayer of Record: Marie M. Campbell, Trustee of the Manzella Family Income Trust, dated October 2, 1996

Legal Description: That portion of Government Lot 7 and the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 6, Township 39 North, Range 27 East, W.M., Okanogan County, Washington, more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at the Southeast corner of said Section 6, a brass cap monument from which the East quarter corner of said Section 6, a stone monument, bears North 01 degrees 38 minutes 37 seconds West a distance of 2650.61 feet;

Thence North 47 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 3,588.20 to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

Thence South 80 degrees 04 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 450.05 feet;

Thence North 01 degrees 08 minutes 43 seconds West a distance of 232.57 feet to the North line of said Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter;

Thence South 88 degrees 26 minutes 20 seconds West a distance of 1,235.2 feet more or less to the Ordinary Highwater Line of Blue Lake;

Thence Southwesterly along said Ordinary Highwater Line to a point that bears South 88 degrees 26 minutes 18 seconds West from the point of beginning;

Thence North 88 degrees 26 minutes 18 seconds East a distance of 918.5 feet more or less to the TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $15,176.55

Parcel Number: 3927070001

Taxpayer of Record: Nicholas C. Boyovich and Susan E. Boyovich, husband and wife; David W. Boyovich and Lena D. Boyovich, his wife; Andrew J. Boyovich and Maryann T. Boyovich, his wife; and Richard A. Boyovich and Marjorie L. Boyovich, his wife

Recorded Interest: The Bank of New York, as Trustee, pursuant to the terms of that certain Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of October 1, 1999, related to Metropolitan Asset Funding, Inc., II, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1999-C

Legal Description: The Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 27 East, W.M.

EXCEPT the Westerly 100 feet thereof.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,322.07

Parcel Number: 3930032009

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Charles & Sally Eder, Jr.; Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 3, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M., EXCEPTING therefrom any portion lying within County Road No. 4895.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $4,671.04

Parcel Number: 3930112006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The North half of the Northeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, Section 11, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $ 788.80

Parcel Number: 3930114010

Taxpayer of Record: Robert Blake Prindle, a single person

Legal Description: The West 442.44 feet of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M., as measured along the South boundary line thereof.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,704.22

Parcel Number: 3930120001

Taxpayer of Record: Rita Blackman, a single person

Recorded Interest: Mildred F. Sealund.

Legal Description: The West 443.78 feet of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 39 North, Range 30 E.W.M., EXCEPTING therefrom any portion lying within Okanogan County Road No. 4895.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,401.84

Parcel Number: 3930133007

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The North half of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs:$816.68

Parcel Number: 3930133008

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The South half of the Southwest quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs:$828.35

Parcel Number: 3930133009

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The North half of the Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs:$767.56

Parcel Number: 3930142005

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The North half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter, Section 14, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.;

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,165.23

Parcel Number: 3930244006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: The North half of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter, Section 24, Township 39 North, Range 30 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,519.60

Parcel Number: 3931070002

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The West half of the Northwest quarter of the Southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 E.W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $876.83

Parcel Number: 3931070007

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The South half of the Southeast quarter of the Northwest quarter and the East 11.14 feet of the South half of Government Lot 2 in Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 1 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $788.80

Parcel Number: 3931073008

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The Northeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $873.53

Parcel Number: 3931073010

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: Government Lot 3 in Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,688.33

Parcel Number: 3931074006

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The East 11.14 feet of Government Lot 1 in Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $754.87

Parcel Number: 3931074007

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The North half of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $795.52

Parcel Number: 3931074008

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, a single person

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: The South half of the Northeast quarter of the Northwest quarter in Section 7, Township 39 North, Range 31 East, W.M.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs:$860.80

Parcel Number: 4026173005

Taxpayer of Record: Judy Lee Cutchie, as her separate estate

Recorded Interest: North Central Washington Bank

Legal Description: The South half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 40 North, Range 26 East of the Willamette Meridian, Okanogan County, Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $703.91

Parcel Number: 4027330020

Taxpayer of Record: Agustina V. Yanez, also known as Agustina V. Acevedo, as her separate estate

Legal Description: All that unplatted portion of Lot 1, Section 33, Township 40 North, Range 27 E.W.M. lying and being between State Highway No. 10 and the County Road. Said premises being Northeasterly of State Highway and South of said County Road.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,624.32

Parcel Number: 4028050009

Taxpayer of Record: John Murrell-Kisner and Nina Murrell-Kisner, husband and wife

Legal Description: That portion of Lot 33, Nine Mile Ranch Division No. 5, as per survey recorded in Volume L of Surveys, pages 22 through 25, under Auditor’s File No. 838489, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, which lies within Section 5, Township 40 North, Range 28 EWM. Valued with Parcel #4028060020.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,697.17

Parcel Number: 4028060020

Taxpayer of Record: John Murrell-Kisner and Nina Murrell-Kisner, husband and wife

Legal Description: That portion of Lot 33, Nine Mile Ranch Division No. 5, as per survey recorded in Volume L of Surveys, pages 22 through 25, under Auditor’s File No. 838489, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, which lies within Section 6, Township 40 North, Range 28 E.W.M. Valued with Parcel #4028050009.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $865.13

Parcel Number: 4660660000

Taxpayer of Record: Robert A. Butler, a single man

Recorded Interest: Sun Ranch Owners Association

Legal Description: Lot 66, Plat of Cape LaBelle Ranches of Sun Ranch, as per plat thereof recorded in Book H of Plats.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,684.49

Parcel Number: 5590040000

Taxpayer of Record: Sun Nyberg, as her separate property

Legal Description: Lot 4, Horizon Estates No. 2, as per plat thereof, recorded in Volume I of Plats, Section 1, Page 103.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $8,350.44

Parcel Number: 6010430000

Taxpayer of Record: Jonathon Kludt, a single person

Recorded Interest: Northwest Farm Credit Services, FLCA

Legal Description: Lot 43, Lost River Airport Tracts First Addition, as per plat thereof, recorded in Book “G” of Plats, page 50, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,897.28

Parcel Number: 6010440000

Taxpayer of Record: Jonathon Kludt, a single person

Recorded Interest: Northwest Farm Credit Services, FLCA

Legal Description: Lot 44, Lost River Airport Tracts First Addition, as per plat thereof, recorded in Book “G” of Plats, page 50, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,847.83

Parcel Number: 6033270000

Taxpayer of Record: Deborah Branlund, who acquired title as Deborah M. Ferris, as her separate property

Recorded Interest: Sun Ranch Owners Association

Legal Description: Lot 327, Plat of Lyman Lake Ranches of Sun Ranch, Division One, according to the plat recorded in Volume H of Plats, Section 1, Pages 17 to 24 inclusive, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,130.23

Parcel Number: 6033280000

Taxpayer of Record: Deborah Branlund, who acquired title as Deborah M. Ferris, as her separate property

Recorded Interest: Sun Ranch Owners Association

Legal Description: Lot 328, Plat of Lyman Lake Ranches Division of Sun Ranch, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume H, Section 1, pages 17 thru 24 inclusive, records of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,130.23

Parcel Number: 6040103500

Taxpayer of Record: Melvin Person, as his separate property

Recorded Interest: Lost River Airport Tracts Association

Legal Description: Lot 35, Block 1, Second Addition to Lost River Airport Tracts, as per plat thereof recorded in Book H of Plats, Section 2, pages 7 and 8, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,340.31

Parcel Number: 6050180002

Taxpayer of Record: Nathan F. Malkow, as his separate property

Recorded Interest: Internal Revenue Service

Legal Description: That portion of Lot 18, Plat of L-9, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume C of Plats, Page 2, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of said lot 18;

Thence Southwest 28 degrees 51 minutes, 70.00 feet;

Thence Southwest 19 degrees 33 minutes, 295.00 feet;

Thence Southwest 9 degrees 16 minutes, 78.35 feet to the point of beginning;

Thence from the said point of beginning Southwest 9 degrees 16 minutes, 256.65 feet;

Thence Southwest 20 degrees 41 minutes, 85.00 feet;

Thence Southwest 14 degrees 20 minutes, 200.00 feet;

Thence Southeast 7 degrees 30 minutes, 19.00 feet to the Southerly boundary line of said lot 18, and the right of way line of Prospect Road;

Thence along said boundary line and right of way line along Prospect Road and Bench Road, Southwest 80 degrees 30 minutes, 508.02 feet;

Thence Southeast 37 degrees 17 minutes, 189.23 feet;

Thence Southeast 22 degrees 30 minutes, 260.00 feet;

Thence Southeast 46 degrees 24 minutes, 128.40 feet;

Thence Southwest 83 degrees 30 minutes, 105.00 feet;

Thence Northwest 34 degrees 42 minutes, 250.00 feet;

Thence Northwest 77 degrees 30 minutes, 115.80 feet;

Thence Northwest 35 degrees 05 minutes 38 seconds, 211.65 feet;

Thence along given Bearings and Distances Northwest 12 degrees 51 minutes, 297.2 feet;

Thence Northwest 00 degrees 30 minutes, 295.00 feet;

Thence Northeast 10 degrees 21 minutes, 100.00 feet;

Thence Northeast 46 degrees 00 minutes, 41.54 feet;

Thence leaving said right of way line Northeast 89 degrees 40 minutes, 814.55 feet to the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $14,184.23

Parcel Number: 6200070009

Taxpayer of Record: Mark A. Combs, a single person and Jennifer I. Stone, a single person

Recorded Interest: State of Washington, Employment Security Department; State of Washington, Department of Social and Health Services;

Legal Description: That part of Lot 7 of the Plat of the Mock Tract, according to the plat thereof recorded Volume “B” of Plats, Page 21, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the most easterly corner of said Lot or Tract 7 of said Plat;

Thence running South 29 degrees 26 minutes West along the southeasterly boundary of said Lot 7 a distance of 312.4 feet to the true point of commencement;

Thence running North 60 degrees 28 minutes West a distance of 456.9 feet, more or less, to a point 20 feet distant, measured at right angles thereto, from the westerly boundary of said Lot 7;

Thence North 18 degrees 33 minutes East parallel to said westerly boundary of said Lot 7 a distance of 53.4 feet, more or less, to the northwesterly boundary of said Lot 7;

Thence South 75 degrees 57 minutes West along the latter boundary a distance of 23.7 feet, more or less, to the northwest corner of said Lot 7;

Thence South 18 degrees 33 minutes West along the westerly boundary of said Lot 7 to a point which can be determined from the two succeeding courses and distances hereinafter mentioned;

Thence South 60 degrees 28 minutes East, a distance of 426.5 feet, more or less, to an intersection with the southeasterly boundary of said Lot 7;

Thence at right angles to the left, and running along said southeasterly boundary line of said Lot 7 a distance of 293 feet to the true point of commencement, AND

The Southerly 10 feet of that part of Lot 7, Plat of the Mock Tract, Okanogan County, Washington, according to the plat thereof recorded Volume “B” of Plats, Page 21, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington, particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the northwesterly boundary line of said Lot 7, bearing South 75 degrees 57 minutes West a distance of 47 feet from the northernmost corner of said Lot;

Thence South 75 degrees 57 minutes West a distance of 375.3 feet;

Thence South 18 degrees 33 minutes West a distance of 53.4 feet;

Thence South 60 degrees 28 minutes East a distance of 262.8 feet;

Thence North 29 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 311.0 feet to the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $11,928.42

Parcel Number: 6880000900

Taxpayer of Record: James Michael Fort, a single man

Legal Description: Lot 9, The Plat of Rams Head, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume I-1 of Long Plats, Page 234 under Auditor’s File No. 3140601, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,911.84

Parcel Number: 6910000600

Taxpayer of Record: Faith Friedlander, a single person

Legal Description: Lot 6 of Rebecca Lake Tracts located in Section 32, Township 30 North, Range, 31 E.W.M. Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,098.10

Parcel Number: 7220100000

Taxpayer of Record: Arturo Leon and Linda Leon, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: Okanogan County Treasurer

Legal Description: Lot 10, Round Lake Subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “H” of Plats, Section 3, Page 31, records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Except any mobile home located thereon.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,948.81

Parcel Number: 8813000040

Taxpayer of Record: Allen Whitney and Janice Keliher, each as to an undivided 50% interest

Legal Description: Lot 4, Deep Bay Plat No. 84-10, recorded in Volume A-1 of Short Plats, Page 25, Auditor’s file No. 715818.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $3,615.98

Parcel Number: 8814400201

Taxpayer of Record: Pedro DeLaCerda, a single person

Legal Description: Lot 2-A of the DeLaCerda 1 Short Plat Alteration as recorded in Volume A-2 of Short Plats, Page 107 Auditor’s File No. 821549.

Situate in the Count of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,308.04

Parcel Number: 8871000010

Taxpayer of Record: Janet J. Allen, a single person

Recorded Interest: U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Springleaf Mortgage Loan Trust 2013-1; Beneficial Washington, Inc.

Legal Description: Lot 1 of Rounds Tracts, a Short Plat recorded in Book B of Surveys, Page 12, under Auditor’s File No. 693929, Records of the Auditor of Okanogan County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $5,307.85

Parcel Number: 9801370007

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: A part of Government Lot 2 and a part of the West half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter, Section 24, Township 39 North, Range 30 E.W.M., being a part of Homestead Entry Section No. 137 described as follows:

Beginning at Corner No. 3 of said Homestead Entry No. 137;

Thence South 00 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds West on the West boundary line of said Government Lot 2 and the West half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter a distance of 1,316.83 feet to Corner No. 4 of said H.E.S. No. 137;

Thence North 89 degrees 54 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 664.44 feet to the East boundary line of the said West half of the Southwest quarter of the Northeast quarter;

Thence North 00 degrees 48 minutes 46 seconds East on the said East boundary line a distance of 1,315.64 feet;

Thence North 89 degrees 59 minutes 09 seconds West a distance of 661.03 feet to the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,199.11

Parcel Number: 9801390006

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: A part of Homestead Entry Section No. 139 which is a part of Section 24, Township 39 North, Range 30 EWM, described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the North boundary line of said HES No. 139, which is the North boundary line of said Section 24, where the Northwest corner of said Section 24 bears North 89 degrees 40 minutes 26 seconds West a distance of 1,319.21 feet;

Thence South 02 degrees 01 minute 33 seconds West a distance of 1,319.10 feet to the South boundary line of said HES No. 139;

Thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 09 seconds East on the said South boundary line a distance of 662.75 feet;

Thence North 02 degrees 01 minute 33 seconds East a distance of 1,315.49 feet to the North boundary line of HES No. 139;

Thence North 89 degrees 40 minutes 26 seconds West on the said North boundary line a distance of 662.64 feet to the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,273.51

Parcel Number: 9801390007

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: A part of Homestead Entry Section No. 139 which a part of Section 24, Township 39 North, Range 30 E.W.M., described as follows:

Beginning at Corner No. 1 of HES No. 139 which is the Northwest section corner of said Section 24;

Thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 33 seconds West on the West boundary line of said Section 24 a distance of 663.14 feet;

Thence South 89 degrees 49 minutes 47 seconds East a distance of 1,319.32 feet;

Thence North 02 degrees 01 minutes 33 seconds East a distance of 659.55 feet to the North boundary line of said Section 24;

Thence North 89 degrees 40 minutes 26 seconds West on the said North boundary line a distance of 1,319.21 feet to the point of beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $2,199.11

Parcel Number: 9801390008

Taxpayer of Record: Donald C. Linkem and Elizabeth A. Linkem, husband and wife and Paul E. Wilson and Kelly I. Wilson, husband and wife and Richard T. Brunaugh, a single person and David A. Parker and Velma Lavon Parker, husband and wife

Recorded Interest: MUFG Union Bank, N.A.; Union Bank N.A.; Dane S. Field

Legal Description: A part of Homestead Entry Section No. 139 which is a part of Section 24, Township 39 North, Range 30 E.W.M., described as follows:

Beginning at Corner No. 4 of HES No. 139;

Thence South 89 degrees 39 minutes 09 seconds East on the South boundary line of HES No. 139 a distance of 1,319.44 feet;

Thence North 02 degrees 01 minute 33 seconds East a distance of 659.55 feet;

Thence North 89 degrees 49 minutes 47 seconds West a distance of 1,319.32 feet to the West boundary line of HES No. 139;

Thence South 02 degrees 01 minute 33 seconds West on the said West boundary line a distance of 663.14 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Situate in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington.

Total due for tax years 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, including taxes, interest, liens and costs: $1,579.52.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazettte-Tribune on September 15, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on September 14, 2016. AD#1697632