In Stan Miller’s workshop, water color artists will have the opportunity to hone their animal painting skills.

Painting animals and birds presents a unique set of challenges — for example, effectively depicting fur, feathers, eyes, grass and water. Local watercolor artists have an opportunity to learn from a master in the field when internationally renowned watercolor artist Stan Miller teaches a two-day workshop in mid-October entitled “Painting Animals in Watercolor.”

Miller will show students at all skill levels techniques for painting animals and birds in stages, starting with simple subjects and progressing to more difficult ones. Participants will complete several paintings over the course of the workshop.

Miller has taught watercolor painting and has juried art events around the world, including in Europe, Asia and Mexico. He has made his living as a watercolor painter for four decades and has won national and international awards for his art.

Miller will provide photos of animals and other reference material. Participants must bring watercolor paper, paints and brushes. A complete supply list will be furnished upon registration.

The workshop, presented by Confluence Gallery, is Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the art room at Liberty Bell High School. The fee is $225. To register or for more information, call Confluence Gallery at 997-2787.