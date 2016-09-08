For the second year in a row, Methow Cycle & Sport in Winthrop has just been named as one of America’s Best Bike Shops by the National Bike Dealers Association (NBDA). The NBDA’s America’s Best Bike Shops program is designed to identify and reward bicycle stores in North America against the highest performance standards in the industry. To be considered, a store must apply by filling out a detailed application, as well as agreeing to be mystery shopped by an outside company. Applicants are awarded points based on the application and shopping results, with only the highest performers being selected.