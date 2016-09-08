News roundup: fires, accidents, etc.

• Okanogan County Fire District 6 and Washington Department of Natural Resources crews responded to a brush fire early Thursday afternoon (Sept. 1), off of Highway 153 about 4 miles south of Carlton. The fire was controlled by about 3 p.m. About a dozen vehicles were on the scene. No residences were damaged.

• A Lake Stevens woman was injured on Monday (Sept. 5) when the motorcycle she was driving crashed on Highway 20 about 8 miles of Okanogan, the Washington State Patrol reported. Dennise A. Smith, 51, was westbound at about 10 a.m. when her motorcycle drifted to the right, hit loose gravel on the shoulder, went out of control and landed in the ditch, the State Patrol said. She was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak. Smith was wearing an approved helmet and no drugs or alcohol apparently were involved, the State Patrol said.

• A Methow resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 153 near Carlton on Saturday (Sept. 3), the State Patrol reported. According to the State Patrol, a truck driven by Matthew D. Harris, 25, of Moses Lake, and an SUV driven by Betty C. Gibson, 69, of Methow, were southbound at about 2 p.m. Gibson stopped to make a left turn, and Harris struck her vehicle from behind. Gibson’s vehicle then collided with a northbound truck driven by Thomas W. Tupling, 57, of Mansfield, according to the report. Gibson, the only person injured, was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The State Patrol said a charge of driving too fast for the conditions may be brought against Harris. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts and no drugs or alcohol were involved, the State Patrol said.

• In other incidents, a small plane crashed while attempting to take off from Lost River Airport on Saturday. The pilot was unharmed in the accident. A one-car rollover on Goat Creek Road on Sunday resulted in no injuries, according to a Facebook post by Okanogan County Fire District 6.