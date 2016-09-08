League play began this week for the Liberty Bell High School volleyball and girls’ soccer teams, after warm-ups at multiple-team jamborees for both squads.

The soccer team played at Okanogan on Tuesday (Sept. 6), while the Lady Lions volleyball team hosted Manson on Tuesday.

Soccer will host Mount Vernon Christian on Friday at 4 p.m., and will stay at home to face Cashmere next Tuesday (Sept. 13) at 4:30 p.m. Volleyball will be at Waterville on Thursday (Sept. 8), then host Oroville next Tuesday with the varsity game beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions soccer team will be seeking a fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament. In previous years Liberty Bell finished fourth, third, and second, but was eliminated in the first round of state playoffs last year.

Lincoln Post returns as head coach, assisted by Katie Overbeck.

The team lost only two seniors to graduation, and all-league players Lauren Ochoa, Haley Post, Cassidy Butler, Anna Post and Hannah Weymuller return.

The LBHS volleyball team was aggressive at the net during a recent practice.

The volleyball team has a new head coach, replacing Tim Boonstra. Christine Scott was a four-year varsity star in high school, and was part of two state championship teams in Oregon. She went on to play at the College of Southern Idaho. Scott is a dental hygienist at Dr. Steven Harrop’s office in Winthrop, and has three children.

Taylor Ferrill is the assistant head coach for volleyball. Joni Stevie coaches the eighth-graders, and Stephanie Mitchell coaches the seventh-graders.

Last year, the Lady Lions barely missed post-season play. Liberty Bell finished in a sixth-place tie in the Central Washington 1B North division with a league record of 5-9 and an overall record of 6-10. The Lady Lions lost seniors Mollie Houser, Erin Frey and Katlynn Umberger to graduation.