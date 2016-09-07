USDA – Forest Service

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Methow Valley Ranger District

Chewuch Transportation Plan.

The Decision Notice for the Chewuch Transportation Plan has been signed. Implementation of this project is scheduled to start over the next several months.

This serves as notification of the availability of the Final Environmental Assessment and Decision Notice and FONSI on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest website. The address is: http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=37194.

OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR FAIRGROUNDS GRANDSTANDS DESIGN

The OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Structural Design and Construction. Consultants will be considered for the following project.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of preparing preliminary engineering, PS&E, and construction bid documents for the construction of replacement grandstands at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. The major features of the project are as follows:

Design grandstands structure within constraints of existing funding with the specific objectives of:

Ensure safety of attendees to fairground events

Enhance ADA accessibility

Determine feasibility of portable structures

Create PS & E consistent with above

Create bid documents for publication

Funding for the project is provided by a grant from the USDA and local funds.

SUBMITTAL: Submittals should be limited to 10 8.5 by 11 single-sided pages and must include the following information: Firm name, phone and fax numbers; Name of Principal-in-Charge.

1) Key personnel to perform work; 2) Firm experience with public projects; 3) Familiarity with relevant codes and standards; 4) Past performance/references; 5) Ability to meet schedule including projected timeline for completion of key steps such as contract signing, completion of draft designs, review period and finalization of design, and completion of bid packets; 5) Past performance/references;

OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consultant firms to respond. Please submit THREE copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: Lalena Johns, Clerk of the Board, Okanogan Board of County Commissioners, 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 150, Okanogan, WA 98840 by September 16, 2016 not later than 4:00 PM. No submittals will be accepted after that date and time. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to

Perry Huston at (509) 422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us. Persons with disabilities may call and request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms. Dates of Publication: August 31, 2016 and September 7, 2016.

The Recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 23 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

OKANOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting Services

Qualification Statements for Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting Services will be received by Okanogan County Department of Public Works at 1234A Second Avenue South, Okanogan, WA 98840, until 2:00:00 pm, September 21st, 2016. Questions concerning this solicitation may be directed to the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319 or by email at amoody@co.okanogan.wa.us. Electronic and/or facsimile submittals will not be accepted.

The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.

This is a solicitation for Consultants to submit Statements of Qualifications for Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting services for the Okanogan County Department of Public Works. Work will include project management, landfill gas monitoring and reporting, groundwater monitoring assistance and reporting, phased landfill development and closure design, solid waste operations assistance, project designs for general landfill and transfer station operations, and landfill permitting renewal.

All work shall be performed in accordance with the latest WSDOT Standard Specifications, WSDOT Construction Manual and the Local Agency Guidelines.

Consultants shall submit four (4) copies of their Statements of Qualifications. The Statements of Qualifications shall have no more than twenty (20) double sided 8 ½” X 11” pages, including resumes and plan examples.

Each Firm’s Qualifications Statement will be evaluated and scored on the following categories: Firm’s experience in applicable projects, staff experience in Landfill Operations, specifically staff potentially to be assigned to this project, availability, accessibility, experience with WA DOE Solid Waste Program, examples of projects worked on, and references.

Selection of a Consultant will be based on the highest combined SOQ and Interview score. The County will interview up to the top 3 candidates based on their total SOQ scores.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

(Chapter 36.32 RCW- Complete Chapter)

RCW 36.32.120 Powers of Legislative Authorities.

(2) Lay out, discontinue, or alter county roads and highways within their respective counties, and do all other necessary acts relating thereto according to law, except within cities and towns which have jurisdiction over the roads within their limits;

Okanogan County Public Works has historically entered into interlocal agreements with local cities, towns, fire departments, irrigation districts and the Riverside Diking District. Work performed includes vehicle and equipment repair, equipment rental, road work such as striping, patching, and chip seal, road materials, compost bin dumping for Omak, old landfill annual monitoring samples for Pateros, and engineering services such as bridge inspection, construction inspection, and contracting assistance. Below is a summary of interlocal work Public Works has performed for local cities, towns, fire departments, irrigation districts and the Riverside Diking District. Examples of work performed covers the majority of the work, but some minor items are not described in this summary.

2016 $5,977.60 (to date)

Work includes vehicle repair for FD #6, chip sealing for Okanogan, and vegetation mowing for the Riverside Diking District.

2015 $7,956.14

Work includes vehicle repair for FD #3, FD #6, FD #7 and Conconully, dumping compost bins for Omak, bridge inspection for Okanogan, road work inspection and roadway striping for Twisp, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2014 $6,217.68

Work includes vehicle and equipment repair for FD #3, FD #6, FD #7, Twisp and Conconully, dumping compost bins for Omak, bridge inspection and road material for Okanogan, roadway striping for Conconully, equipment use and roadway striping for Riverside, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2013 $10,777.01

Work includes vehicle repair for FD #6, repairing road damage for Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District, vegetation mowing for the Riverside Diking District, dumping compost bins for Omak, bridge inspection and road material for Okanogan, bridge inspection and vehicle repair for Conconully, equipment use and bridge inspection for Riverside, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2012 $31,319.44

Work includes $23,207.06 of chip sealing and striping for Okanogan and Twisp, vehicle repair for FD #3 and Conconully, dumping compost bins for Omak, road materials for Oroville, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2011 14,079.87

Work includes road repair for Okanogan Irrigation District, vehicle and equipment repair for FD #3, FD #6 and Conconully, vegetation mowing for the Riverside Diking District, dumping compost bins for Omak, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2010 $11,562.90

Work includes vehicle and equipment repair for FD #3 and Conconully, repairing road damage for Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District, vegetation mowing for the Riverside Diking District, dumping compost bins for Omak, chip seal for Tonasket, road materials for Oroville, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

2009 11,551.68

Work includes vehicle and equipment repair for FD #3 and Conconully, dumping compost bins for Omak, vegetation mowing for the Riverside Diking District, and old landfill monitoring samples for Pateros.

These interlocal agreements do not require that Public Works perform the work described, but instead allows for a request and approval for each scope of work requested by the local entity. Labor costs charged to local entities through these interlocal agreements include actual hourly pay plus benefits. Materials are reimbursed at actual cost, and equipment is charged at the ER&R rate that includes maintenance, operation, depreciation, and replacement costs.

Loft SP 2016-7

Application and SEPA Exemption

An application for a short subdivision has been submitted in order to divide 12.40 acres into 2 lots, for residential purposes. The lots will be served by two new wells and onsite septic systems. The property is located on Lost River Road, approximately 1 ½ miles westerly of Mazama, WA. Tax parcel number: 9800870027. The Okanogan County SEPA Responsible Official issued a final SEPA determination identifying this project is exempt from SEPA review in accordance with WAC 197-11. The comment period for this project ends October 6, 2016 at 5pm. Comments must be submitted in writing. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113 or by e-mail at cschumacher@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Mazama Corral Trailhead, SEPA 2016-9

Threshold SEPA Determination

Project Summary: The Mazama Corral Trailhead Project” call for the expansion of the existing County owned Community Parking and Trailhead improvements to include: expansion of underground utilities, domestic water; on-site sewage tanks, lines and system components; buried primary and secondary electrical lines and transformers; and telephone and communication lines. The project will add restrooms for trail users, tourists and shoppers.

Project Location: The project is located in Mazama, WA just east of the junction of Lost River Rd, Goat Creek Rd, and Country Rd.; section 30, T36N, and R20E.

Comments must be submitted in writing to the Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, no later than September 22, 2016. Failure to comment by the due date above shall be determined to deny a party standing to appeal the final determination. Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Notice of Public Hearing

OCC Title 20

Development Permit Procedures and Administration

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Okanogan Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on September 26, 2016 to take public testimony regarding a proposed ordinance adopting a new title to Okanogan County Code. OCC 20 Development Permit Procedures and Administration if adopted would consolidate permit review processes from various codes into a single code section in addition to adopting standards found in RCW 36.70B.

The SEPA Responsible Official has determined this proposal is categorically exempt from environmental review in accordance with WAC 197-11-800 (19).

The public hearing will be conducted on Sept 26, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Auditorium in the Virginia Grainger Building in Okanogan, WA. Verbal testimony will be taken with a time limit of 3 minutes per speaker. Written comments may be submitted at the hearing. Written comments will be accepted prior to the hearing and may be submitted in writing or electronically to Lalena Johns, Clerk of the Board, at 123 5th Ave N Ste 150, Okanogan, WA 98840 or at ljohns@co.okanogan.wa.us.

A draft of OCC 20 viewed on the Okanogan County Planning Department website at www.okanogancounty.org/planning.

Information regarding this proposal can be obtained from: Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development, Perry Huston, Director of Planning, 123 5th Avenue North, Suite 130 Okanogan, WA 98840 (509)422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us .

Okanogan Basin Monitoring, SEPA 2016-10

Threshold SEPA Determination

Project Summary: The intent of the Okanogan Basin Monitoring project is to quantify the clast distribution and relative clast abundance of streambed sediment in key areas of the Okanogan River sub basin. The project proposed includes extracting sediment samples from the streambed with hand shovels and sorting the samples into 4 size classes. Once sorted and weighed all material coarser than 16mm will be returned to the excavation site.

Project Location:

The project is located on various parcels within the Okanogan River Sub Basin within sections 31, 27, 36, 16, 04, 15, 05, 10, 14, T37, 38, 40, 32, 33, 34N, and R27, 28, 25, 26 E.

Comments must be submitted in writing to the Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, no later than September 22, 2016. Failure to comment by the due date above shall be determined to deny a party standing to appeal the final determination. Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Fire District 16 Communication Tower, CUP 2016-5

Decision: Approved

Publication Date: September 7, 2016

Appeal Deadline: September 28, 2016

The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner approved the above-noted project. Within 21 calendar days of the publication date; parties with standing may appeal this decision pursuant to RCW 36.70 C.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Cannon Auto Impound Yard, CUP 2016-4

Decision: Approved

Publication Date: September 7, 2016

Appeal Deadline: September 28, 2016

The Okanogan County Hearing Examiner approved the above-noted project. Within 21 calendar days of the publication date; parties with standing may appeal this decision pursuant to RCW 36.70 C.

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Festival Permit (parcel 3221220005)

Proponent: Saskatoon Circle Primitive Living Skills Gathering)

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 27, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3322160097, 3322163003 & 3322160102)

Proponent: Bruce & Larry Ayers

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 27, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

NOTICE is HEREBY given that the Okanogan County Commissioners office and the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are accepting Requests for Qualifications from non-profit organizations (as described under 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(3) and 26 U.S.C. Sec. 501(c)(6) of the internal revenue code of 1986, as amended) to deliver Destination Marketing Organization services which would provide a unified and equitable tourism marketing service for the three distinct Okanogan districts, the results of which will benefit Okanogan County’s lodging businesses, as well as the overall in-county economy due to increased tourism income. Requests may be emailed to kmd@co.okanogan.wa.us. They may also be mailed or dropped off at Okanogan County Commissioners, 123 5th Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan, WA 98840. Submissions are due by October 14, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. For more information please contact Kathleen Descoteaux 509-422-7109 or email her at the email address above.

