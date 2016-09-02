Herencia de Timbiquí will perform traditional music from Colombia in an appearance at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp on Sept. 30. The show is presented by Methow Arts with sponsorship by Blue Star Coffee Roasters.

The evening will open at 7 p.m. with a performance by fire dancer Christina Stout.

Reservations are recommended. Tickets can be purchased at the Methow Arts office in Twisp, at Riverside Printing in Winthrop, or online at brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets are $15 in advance for adults or $17 at the door; $5 for children age 6 and up; and kids under 6 are free. Reserved seating is available in the first four rows for $25 a seat. Methow Arts provides free tickets to clients of The Cove and Room One at those locations. For more information call 997-4004 or email amanda@methowartsalliance.org.

Herencia de Timbiquí works to preserve the ancestral roots of the marimba de chonta, and traditional instruments such as the bombo, cununos and the guasá and combines them with a powerful band, including energetic vocals, brass, keyboards and guitar, according to a Methow Arts press release. The currulao ensemble features exceptional hand percussion on drums that resemble West African djembes, beautifully honoring traditional regional music. The ensemble has performed throughout South and Central America, in Europe and at NYU Abu Dhabi.

The group’s appearance is made possible through Southern Exposure: Performing Arts of Latin America, a program of the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with the National Endowment for the Arts. The group will perform at several local school districts.