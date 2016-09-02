Washington state poet laureate Tod Marshall will be in Twisp in mid-September for a poetry workshop and reading.

The reading will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at The Merc Playhouse. Admission is by donation.

The workshop will be on Sept. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m., also at The Merc. Participation is by donation; students can take part for free. Call Methow Arts at 997-4004 to register.

The workshop is called “If You Ain’t No Place You Can’t Go Nowhere,” from Richard Hugo’s The Triggering Town. Marshall will help participants explore ways to connect our imagination to the real and imagined landscapes of Washington.

Marshall’s reading at The Merc is called “Creativity and Where does inspiration begin?” Marshall will offer some insight into his beginnings as an artist and influences on his work. The talk will also include live guitar solos.

Marshall is a Spokane-based poet, performer and teacher. He directs the writing concentration and coordinates the visiting writers series at Gonzaga University, where he is the Robert K. and Ann J. Powers Endowed Professor in the Humanities.