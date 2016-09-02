An evening of chamber music performed by a cello and bassoon duo will be held Sunday (Sept. 4) at The Merc Playhouse in Twisp.

Rebecca Rust, cello, and Friedrich Edelmann, bassoon, are a husband-and-wife team based in Germany that performs throughout the United States, Europe and Japan, including three private performances for the emperor and empress of Japan.

Rust and Edelmann have played in duos, trios and larger chamber music groups for more than 30 years. Rust grew up near San Francisco and has won numerous competitions and performed as a soloist around the world.

Edelmann, a native of Germany, was principal bassoonist of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra for more than 20 years, and has won several German competitions.

The two will perform as “The San Francisco-Munich Duo” at The Merc while they are in the Methow Valley visiting their friend Lee Cobert of Carlton.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free, with a suggested donation of $20. For more information call (509) 923-1934.