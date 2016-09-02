Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 22

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF: Caller reported an ongoing problem with a gate being pushed open at property on Goat Creek Road.

CIVIL MATTER: Caller on Gold Creek Road reported receiving a threatening letter.

CITIZEN ASSISTANCE: It was reported that a man who was incarcerated was in need of prescribed drugs that were in a vehicle that was impounded at a towing lot.

Aug. 23

SEARCH AND RESCUE: A hiker was injured in the Mazama area.

CIVIL MATTER: Caller on Texas Creek Road, Carlton, reported that a neighbor was leaving a lot of garbage on an easement, and that the neighbor’s spouse and father were “cussing” at the caller and behaving in a threatening manner when the caller talked to them about picking up the garbage.

STRAY ANIMALS: Cows were reported wandering along the roadway in the area of Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road and Evans Road.

Aug. 24

STRAY ANIMALS: Cows were reported in the roadway on Bear Creek Road near Pearrygin Lake.

Aug. 25

THEFT: Caller reported several thousand dollars worth of fishing gear was stolen at Pearrygin Lake State Park.

Aug. 26

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Two suspicious-looking vehicles were reported at a location on Stagecoach Road, Carlton.

Aug. 27

THEFT: Caller on Thurlow Road reported that some jewelry had been stolen.

ILLEGAL BURNING: An illegal campfire was reported on Libby Creek Road, Carlton.

Aug. 28

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Caller on Poorman Creek Road, Twisp, reported that their stepson was yelling at them.

CAR FIRE: A car fire was reported on Texas Creek Road, Carlton.

Twisp Police Department

Aug. 22

PERSONAL WELFARE CHECK: A check of the personal welfare of a person on West Second Avenue was requested because the person had not been answering the phone or the door.

Aug. 25

VICIOUS ANIMAL: A dog fight was reported on East Second Avenue.

Aug. 27

INTOXICATION: It was reported that a man was passed out on the sidewalk on North Glover Street.

ALARM: A burglar alarm was reported at a location on East Methow Valley Highway.

DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: A person was taken into custody on East Methow Valley Highway for driving with a suspended license.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Aug. 23

NOISE COMPLAINT: Loud noise was reported at a location in the vicinity of Waring Street.

Aug. 26

ANIMAL ABUSE: A possible case of animal abuse was reported on Riverside Avenue.

Marriage licenses

Megan Stewart Fraser, 34, Winthrop, and Ian Michael Ross, 35, Winthrop