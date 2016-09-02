Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 22
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF: Caller reported an ongoing problem with a gate being pushed open at property on Goat Creek Road.
CIVIL MATTER: Caller on Gold Creek Road reported receiving a threatening letter.
CITIZEN ASSISTANCE: It was reported that a man who was incarcerated was in need of prescribed drugs that were in a vehicle that was impounded at a towing lot.
Aug. 23
SEARCH AND RESCUE: A hiker was injured in the Mazama area.
CIVIL MATTER: Caller on Texas Creek Road, Carlton, reported that a neighbor was leaving a lot of garbage on an easement, and that the neighbor’s spouse and father were “cussing” at the caller and behaving in a threatening manner when the caller talked to them about picking up the garbage.
STRAY ANIMALS: Cows were reported wandering along the roadway in the area of Twisp-Winthrop Eastside Road and Evans Road.
Aug. 24
STRAY ANIMALS: Cows were reported in the roadway on Bear Creek Road near Pearrygin Lake.
Aug. 25
THEFT: Caller reported several thousand dollars worth of fishing gear was stolen at Pearrygin Lake State Park.
Aug. 26
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Two suspicious-looking vehicles were reported at a location on Stagecoach Road, Carlton.
Aug. 27
THEFT: Caller on Thurlow Road reported that some jewelry had been stolen.
ILLEGAL BURNING: An illegal campfire was reported on Libby Creek Road, Carlton.
Aug. 28
DOMESTIC DISPUTE: Caller on Poorman Creek Road, Twisp, reported that their stepson was yelling at them.
CAR FIRE: A car fire was reported on Texas Creek Road, Carlton.
Twisp Police Department
Aug. 22
PERSONAL WELFARE CHECK: A check of the personal welfare of a person on West Second Avenue was requested because the person had not been answering the phone or the door.
Aug. 25
VICIOUS ANIMAL: A dog fight was reported on East Second Avenue.
Aug. 27
INTOXICATION: It was reported that a man was passed out on the sidewalk on North Glover Street.
ALARM: A burglar alarm was reported at a location on East Methow Valley Highway.
DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: A person was taken into custody on East Methow Valley Highway for driving with a suspended license.
Winthrop Marshal’s Office
Aug. 23
NOISE COMPLAINT: Loud noise was reported at a location in the vicinity of Waring Street.
Aug. 26
ANIMAL ABUSE: A possible case of animal abuse was reported on Riverside Avenue.
Marriage licenses
Megan Stewart Fraser, 34, Winthrop, and Ian Michael Ross, 35, Winthrop