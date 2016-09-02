The Old Schoolhouse Brewery in Winthrop is offering its annual Log Jam — four days of live music — over the Labor Day weekend , and it’s all free of charge. All the shows start at 7 p.m. Here’s the lineup:

• Thursday (Sept. 1): The Pearls, from Vancouver, Washington, will play a set of Cajun, gypsy and bluegrass country. They will then be joined by Chad Bault, formerly of Not Amy.

• Friday (Sept. 2): Jess Clemons, of Hood River, Oregon, offers a set of mellow blues and more. He will be joined by the Methow Valley’s Okan’ Annie.

• Saturday (Sept. 3): The Chris Eger Band, familiar to Old Schoolhouse regulars, returns with its mix of blues, rock, soul and country.

• Sunday (Sept. 4): Rust on the Rails finishes the Log Jam with their American/Aussie rock and folk sounds.

For more information call 996-3183.