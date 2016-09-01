Construction at Riverside Avenue site is making good progress

By Don Nelson

Confluence Park, the new public space under construction on Riverside Avenue in downtown Winthrop, will be formally dedicated at a public ceremony on Oct. 8.

Jim Pigott — who along with his wife, Gaye, is privately financing construction of the park on the former site of the Arrowleaf Bistro — said the park is likely to be completed by mid- to late September.

The Pigotts, owners of Moccasin Lake Ranch, will donate the park to the Town of Winthrop, which will then take over its maintenance. The Pigotts intend to dedicate the park to Gaye Pigott’s father, Jon Titcomb, who bought Moccasin Lake Ranch in 1961.

Demolition of the former Arrowleaf Bistro building on began in early May 11. Local contractor Andy Oosterhof handled the demolition. Excavation and park construction started soon after the debris was carried away.

The site now includes pathways made of paving stones, a grassy central circle, benches, a raised planting area, and an arbor with more seating overlooking the Chewuch River. It will include additional landscaping and Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant access. The west boundary of the park will include a picket fence.

The pavers used for the park’s pathways will be durable and easier for the town to maintain than wooden walkways, Pigott said, adding that the wood boardwalk fronting the park will remain.

Pigott said plans for the Oct. 8 dedication include live music; food provided by Bart Northcott, Doug Morhe of Sheri’s Sweet Shoppe and Hank’s Harvest Foods; and brief presentations by outgoing Winthrop Mayor Sue Langdalen and her successor, Anne Acheson. An identifying sign for the park and a plaque dedicating the space to Titcomb will also be unveiled, Pigott said.

Pigott said that most informal feedback he and his wife have heard about the park has been positive. “People are mostly thanking us for putting it together,” he said. “And they’re interested in what kinds of plants will be there.”

“It’s very much as we hoped it would be,” Pigott added.

The contractor is Cathy Habermyl. The park was designed by noted architect Grant Jones, who also designed the North Village development in Winthrop for the Pigotts.

Arrowleaf Bistro has moved to a new building at the intersection of Highway 20 and White Avenue in Winthrop.