Here we are into September and fall is coming up fast. School will be starting so come in and check out some of the nice school clothes.

Coming up:

Thursday (Sept. 1), blood pressure checks

Friday (Sept. 2), dance day

Saturday (Sept. 3), sidewalk sale of Western clothes

Monday (Sept. 5), Labor Day, no meal

Sept. 15, bingo after lunch

Sept. 30, monthly gift basket

Oct. 3, sidewalk sale, fall clothes

Oct. 17, Winter Sale starts

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., and Saturday during the Farmers Market.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call the Senior Center at 997‑7722 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, SEPT 1: Taco salad, Spanish rice, carrots, watermelon, corn chips, dessert.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2: Chicken salad sandwich, potato salad, broccoli, melons, dessert.

MONDAY, SEPT. 5: Labor Day, no meal.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Caesar salad, fruit tray, garlic bread, dessert.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9: Ham, squash, green salad, fruit salad, corn bread, dessert.