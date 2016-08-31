The Methow Valley 4-H Swine Club’s 21 members will be well represented at the Okanogan County Fair from Sept. 8–11.

Members will be presenting their pigs throughout the fair, and auctioning them off on Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. in the Berg Pavilion. The 4-H club is hoping for lots of local support.

Brothers Grey and Dusty Patterson, who are both raising pigs for the fair, have been contacting valley businesses and residents, seeking support and sponsorships for the Swine Club.

“I have learned a lot from being involved in 4-H and raising a swine for the Okanogan County Market Auction,” 12-year-old Grey wrote in a flyer he distributed. “Not only have I learned the discipline and responsibility of feeding and caring for my pig, but I learned how to properly build both the pig pen and shelter, set up an auto feeder and waterer, the anatomy of swine, record keeping and budgeting.”

Thirteen-year-old Dusty also distributed a flyer, and reiterated the valuable lessons he has learned in his first year of 4-H participation. “We as a club would really appreciate it if lots of bidders showed up to support us,” he said.

Other club members include Lane Darwood, Court Darwood, Tyler Darwood, Tanner White, Shelby White, Cody White, Maddie Surface, Sam Wottlin, Cody Wottlin, Samuel Patterson, Emily Paul, Bodie Paul, Katie Labanauskas, Layla Buzzard, Nicholas White, Wyatt Scott, Sam Otonicar, Helena Remsburg and Abel Curtis.