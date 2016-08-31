Notice of Adoption – Ordinance #708

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2016 BUDGET OF THE TOWN OF TWISP

AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE NO. 699

Said ordinance may be examined at the Twisp Town Hall during regular business hours or mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to RCW 35.27.300.

Dated this 23rd day of August, 2016.

Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Twisp, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News August 31, 2016.

Notice of Adoption – Ordinance #707

AN ORDINANCE of the Town Council of the Town of Twisp, Washington, assuming the rights, powers, functions, immunities and obligations of the Town of Twisp Transportation Benefit District. Said ordinance may be examined at the Twisp Town Hall during regular business hours or mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to RCW 35.27.300.

Dated this 23rd day of August, 2016.

Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Twisp, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News August 31, 2016.

Notice of Adoption – Ordinance #709

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF TWISP, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE TWISP MUNICIPAL CODE BY ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 12.30 THAT ADOPTS A COMPLETE STREETS GRANT PROGRAM PERTAINING TO STREETS, SIDEWALKS AND PUBLIC PLACES WITHIN THE TOWN OF TWISP

Said ordinance may be examined at the Twisp Town Hall during regular business hours or mailed upon request.

This notice is given by order of the Town Council and pursuant to RCW 35.27.300.

Dated this 23rd day of August, 2016.

Jackie Moriarty, Clerk/Treasurer, Town of Twisp, Washington.

Published in the Methow Valley News August 31, 2016.

OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS FOR FAIRGROUNDS GRANDSTANDS DESIGN

The OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Structural Design and Construction. Consultants will be considered for the following project.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of preparing preliminary engineering, PS&E, and construction bid documents for the construction of replacement grandstands at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. The major features of the project are as follows:

Design grandstands structure within constraints of existing funding with the specific objectives of:

Ensure safety of attendees to fairground events

Enhance ADA accessibility

Determine feasibility of portable structures

Create PS & E consistent with above

Create bid documents for publication

Funding for the project is provided by a grant from the USDA and local funds.

SUBMITTAL: Submittals should be limited to 10 8.5 by 11 single-sided pages and must include the following information: Firm name, phone and fax numbers; Name of Principal-in-Charge.

1) Key personnel to perform work; 2) Firm experience with public projects; 3) Familiarity with relevant codes and standards; 4) Past performance/references; 5) Ability to meet schedule including projected timeline for completion of key steps such as contract signing, completion of draft designs, review period and finalization of design, and completion of bid packets; 5) Past performance/references;

OKANOGAN BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS encourages disadvantaged, minority, and women-owned consultant firms to respond. Please submit THREE copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: Lalena Johns, Clerk of the Board, Okanogan Board of County Commissioners, 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 150, Okanogan, WA 98840 by September 16, 2016 not later than 4:00 PM. No submittals will be accepted after that date and time. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to

Perry Huston at (509) 422-7218 or phuston@co.okanogan.wa.us. Persons with disabilities may call and request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms. Dates of Publication: August 31, 2016 and September 7, 2016.

The Recipient, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 23 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#718671.

OKANOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR

Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting Services

Qualification Statements for Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting Services will be received by Okanogan County Department of Public Works at 1234A Second Avenue South, Okanogan, WA 98840, until 2:00:00 pm, September 21st, 2016. Questions concerning this solicitation may be directed to the Contracts Administrator at 509-422-7319 or by email at amoody@co.okanogan.wa.us. Electronic and/or facsimile submittals will not be accepted.

The County of Okanogan in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.

This is a solicitation for Consultants to submit Statements of Qualifications for Solid Waste Engineering & Environmental Consulting services for the Okanogan County Department of Public Works. Work will include project management, landfill gas monitoring and reporting, groundwater monitoring assistance and reporting, phased landfill development and closure design, solid waste operations assistance, project designs for general landfill and transfer station operations, and landfill permitting renewal.

All work shall be performed in accordance with the latest WSDOT Standard Specifications, WSDOT Construction Manual and the Local Agency Guidelines.

Consultants shall submit four (4) copies of their Statements of Qualifications. The Statements of Qualifications shall have no more than twenty (20) double sided 8 ½” X 11” pages, including resumes and plan examples.

Each Firm’s Qualifications Statement will be evaluated and scored on the following categories: Firm’s experience in applicable projects, staff experience in Landfill Operations, specifically staff potentially to be assigned to this project, availability, accessibility, experience with WA DOE Solid Waste Program, examples of projects worked on, and references.

Selection of a Consultant will be based on the highest combined SOQ and Interview score. The County will interview up to the top 3 candidates based on their total SOQ scores.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#718756.

Ninemile Creek Restoration, SEPA 2016-

Final SEPA Determination

The SEPA Responsible Official has issued a final determination of non-significance (DNS) on the following project. The project involves regarding segments of the stream channel form approximately 100’ upstream of the Thorndike Loop Road Bridge to below a headcut approximately 325’ upstream of the mouth of Ninemile Creek.

Project Location: The proposed project will be mostly on land owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation. The project will occur within the Ninemile stream corridor, T. 40N, R27E, NW1/4NW1/4S15.

The SEPA Responsible Official issued a final determination of non-significance (DNS). This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 150, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be submitted or postmarked by 5:00 pm on September 14, 2016. Appeals shall state with specificity the elements of the environmental checklist and resulting determination the appellant finds objectionable and shall state the reason therefore. Appeals must include the $300.00 appeal fee. Failure to file a timely and complete appeal shall constitute waiver of all rights to an administrative appeal under county code. Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions to: Charlene Schumacher, Natural Resource Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#718871.

Johnson Creek to Duck Lake Diversion, SEPA 2016-7

Final SEPA Determination

The SEPA Responsible Official has issued a final determination of non-significance (DNS) on the following project. The project will replace the existing concrete diversion structure with a cobble/boulder riffle constructed in the creek channel. The cobble/boulder riffle will perform the same flow diversion function as the existing concrete structure, specifically it will increase the water surface in the creek upstream of the riffle to an elevation higher than the intake of the irrigation system.

Project Location:

The proposed project area is Johnson Creek to Duck Lake.

The SEPA Responsible Official issued a final determination of non-significance (DNS). This decision may be appealed in accordance with OCC 14.04.220. Appeals must be made in writing to the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners, 123 5th Ave N Ste. 150, Okanogan, WA 98840. Appeals must be submitted or postmarked by 5:00 pm on September 14, 2016. Appeals shall state with specificity the elements of the environmental checklist and resulting determination the appellant finds objectionable and shall state the reason therefore. Appeals must include the $300.00 appeal fee. Failure to file a timely and complete appeal shall constitute waiver of all rights to an administrative appeal under county code. Information is available at the Office of Planning and Development. Direct questions to: Charlene Schumacher, Natural Resource Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#718933.

Loft SP 2016-7

Application and SEPA Exemption

An application for a short subdivision has been submitted in order to divide 30 acres into 2 lots, for residential purposes. The lots will be served by two new wells and onsite septic systems. The property is located on Chief Joseph Trail, approximately 14 miles easterly of Riverside, WA. Tax parcel number: 3528251010. The Okanogan County SEPA Responsible Official issued a final SEPA determination identifying this project is exempt from SEPA review in accordance with WAC 197-11. The comment period for this project ends September 29, 2016 at 5pm. Comments must be submitted in writing. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113 or by e-mail at cschumacher@co.okanogan.wa.us.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#718954.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Exempt Segregation – Parcel 3629144004

Proponent: Tanner & Rachel Gayle

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 20, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#719121.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Exempt Segregation – 3122011005

Proponent: Paula Mackrow

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 20, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of publication, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#719124.

Notice of Application and Threshold SEPA Determination

CUP 2016-8 “Thompson Wrecking Storage Yard”

An application has been submitted by Brian Thompson, in accordance with Okanogan County Code 17A.220.010 to amend Okanogan County CUP 81. The amendment, if approved, would allow the expansion of the existing auto wrecking yard by enlarging the storage yard to 400’ x 220’ x 470’ and the installation of a fence approximately 12 foot tall. The total fenced area will be approximately 2.18 acres. The site is located at 1869 Highway 7, Oroville WA on tax parcel number 3927093003. According to Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) regulations, the office of Okanogan County Planning and Development issued a threshold environmental determination of non-significance (DNS) for this proposal. The public hearing for this project has not yet been set. The public is welcome to comment on this project. Project comments may be submitted in writing up to the hearing or be presented at the hearing. SEPA comments must be submitted in writing by 5:00 pm September 14, 2016 to afford the commenter standing. Direct questions and comments to: Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, Pam Wyllson, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7122 pwyllson@co.okanogan.wa.us

Published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on September 1, 2016 and the Methow Valley News on August 31, 2016. OVG#719126.