Okanogan County Community Action Council is seeking volunteers for various activities to carry out its mission of Helping People… Changing Lives.

Opportunities are available for new board members, to help with Community Action’s Food for All program and their food pantry, and to work with the financial literacy program.

The board is seeking new members – low-income individuals or representatives of organizations that help low-income people and communities.

The Food for All program is looking for volunteers to assist with cooking demonstrations and to provide information about nutrition and budgeting.

The food pantry needs people to help distribute food to Okanogan and Malott residents two days a week.

The financial literacy program helps teach financial management, credit repair and saving for the future. Bankers and financial professionals are encouraged to volunteer for the financial-literacy spots.

Community Action is marking its 50th anniversary of helping people in Okanogan County.

For more information, to nominate a board member, or to volunteer, contact Lael Duncan, Community Action’s executive director, at (509) 422-4041 or at laeld@occac.com.