I guess I am not the only one having trouble with my sun shades. As I was sitting in the parking lot trying to twist them back into shape, I finally gave up and tossed them in the back seat, just in time to see the person next to me toss theirs in the back seat. Guess we better enjoy the heat — it won’t be long before we wish we had some. But I am going to go chill out by the ocean for a few days anyway.

Come in and check out the sorting room. We did a little remodeling that gave us more room for sorting and donations, and made the room a lot lighter and brighter.

The Thrift Store is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and Saturday during the Farmers Market.

The Senior Center is located next to the Methow Valley Community Center on Highway 20 in Twisp. Lunch is served at noon by the Okanogan County Transportation and Nutrition Program on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The suggested donation for lunch is $3.50 for seniors over age 60; the cost is $8 for those under 60. Annual membership dues are $1.25.

Transportation is available locally for the senior lunch program, and for monthly trips to Omak/Okanogan the second Tuesday of the month and to Wenatchee the third Tuesday of the month. Call the Senior Center at 997-7722 for additional details.

Rosalie Hutson

Lunch menu

THURSDAY, AUG. 18: Pork chops, stuffing, Capri vegetables, kale salad, applesauce, whole wheat roll, dessert.

FRIDAY, AUG. 19: Chicken ala King, tossed vegetable salad with tomatoes, mixed vegetables, spicy apples, dessert.

MONDAY, AUG. 22: Beef stroganoff, mashed potatoes, trio vegetables, garden salad, Mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll, fruited Jell-O.

THURSDAY, AUG. 25: Open-faced hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, green beans, pea salad, applesauce.

FRIDAY, AUG. 26: Tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, coleslaw, fruit cup, dessert.