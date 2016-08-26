Projects set at Sun Mountain, Loup Loup Ski Bowl

The Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance Methow chapter has been awarded two grants by the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office (RCO) that will be used to support planning and permitting of an expanded summer non-motorized multi-use trail system at Sun Mountain, and a new summer non-motorized multi-use trail system in and adjacent to the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.

Permitting work by the U.S. Forest Service for the Sun Mountain trail system expansion will begin in October this year and is expected to be complete by spring of 2017, the Methow chapter said in a press release. Construction on approximately 15 miles of new singletrack trails and other trail system enhancements at Sun Mountain could begin as early as summer of 2017. Forest Service permitting work on the Loup Loup trail system is expected to start in summer of 2017.

The Methow chapter will be meeting with stakeholder groups throughout late summer 2016 to better define and shape the trail system improvements to ensure that the systems serve a wide variety of trail users well. A public open house on the proposals will be held in mid-September.

The chapter will begin pursuing construction funds for both systems through grant opportunities and private donations beginning in fall 2016. For more information visit www.MethowEvergreenMTB.org.

Since its beginnings in summer of 2012, the Methow chapter has been working to protect, enhance, and create high-quality, sustainable mountain biking opportunities in the Methow Valley.