Interested in working on a crew to protect and enhance natural resources in Washington — or help during natural disasters anywhere in the country?

The Washington Conservation Corps is recruiting people ages 18 to 25 for its Yakima crew to work throughout Central Washington. Gulf War II–era veterans and their dependents are also eligible for the posts.

Central Washington crews will focus on projects geared toward salmon-habitat recovery and native-plant restoration. Crew members will often stay overnight close to service sites, camping in the summer and lodging indoors during the winter.

In addition to hands-on environmental career experience, crew members receive an AmeriCorps education scholarship of $5,775 after completing one year or 1,700 hours of service.

Full-time crew members receive the state minimum wage (currently $9.47/hour) and may be eligible for a deferral in repaying student loans. They also receive health insurance.

For more information or to apply, call (509) 406-4985 or visit www.ecy.wa.gov/wcc/memberpositions.html

The application deadline for positions that start on Oct. 3 is Sept. 16.