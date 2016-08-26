The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department has added more firearms classes at all levels — essentials, fundamentals and home defense — this fall.

Because of high interest, they are also offering an afternoon session of the home-defense class on September 17. The afternoon session replaces the fundamentals class that had previously been scheduled for that day.

The new classes and schedule are:

Thursday, Sept. 1

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Firearms Essentials (level 1)

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fundamentals (level 2)

Saturday, Sept. 17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gun Fighting 101/Home Defense (level 3)

2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gun Fighting 101/Home Defense (level 3)

Classes are taught by Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Blake and other deputies and are held at their firing range near Okanogan.

To sign up, contact Blake at mblake@co.okanogan.wa.us. People interested in the home-defense class should indicate whether they prefer the morning or afternoon class or have no preference.

For more information, go to the Okanogan County Firearms Training Facebook page.