Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 15

AGENCY ASSIST: Assistance requested for serving a warrant at a location on Canyon Street, Twisp.

THREATENING BEHAVIOR: Caller on Second Avenue, Twisp, reported that a neighbor threatened them with bodily harm.

Aug. 16

CITIZEN ASSISTANCE: Caller on West Chewuch Road, Winthrop, was concerned that unknown subjects were staying at a neighboring property that has been unoccupied for 20 years, and was worried about potential fire danger.

Aug. 19

FIRE ALARM: A fire alarm was reported going off at a location on Twin Lakes Road.

ASSAULT: It was reported that a traffic control flagger was assaulted by a motorist on Highway 153 near Methow.

THEFT: The theft of an automobile was reported at a location on Twin Lakes Road.

THREATENING BEHAVIOR: Threatening behavior was reported on a Forest Service road near Carlton.

Aug. 20

DOMESTIC DISPUTE: A domestic dispute was reported on Libby Creek Road, Carlton. Caller said that her husband had grabbed her hair, choked her and threw her to the floor. He left and she locked the door.

ALARM: An alarm was reported on Witte Road, Winthrop.

ACCIDENT: It was reported that a vehicle left the roadway on Highway 153 near Carlton and went into a yard.

Aug. 21

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported on Twisp-Carlton Road.

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF: Caller reported seeing a school bus at Liberty Bell High School that had apparently been vandalized. Windows were smashed.

Aug. 22

POSSIBLE BURGLARY: Caller on South Lincoln Street, Twisp, reported hearing sounds like someone was sawing through a metal chain link fence.

Twisp Police Department

Aug. 15

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Suspicious activity was reported at a location on Canyon Street that had been raided earlier in the day.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Caller on South Methow Highway and East Third Street reported that someone entered their residents and changed the locks, and it apparently was not the landlord.

Aug. 16

ASSAULT: Caller on Canyon Street reported that someone threw a bottle through a vehicle’s windshield, then broke into the caller’s house.

Aug. 17

LIVESTOCK: A cow was reported on Highway 20 near Riverbend RV Park.

Aug. 18

FOUND PROPERTY: Found property was reported on East Methow Valley Highway.

THEFT: A theft was reported on Twisp-Carlton Road.

CIVIL: A civil dispute was reported on Twisp River Road.

THEFT: A theft was reported on Days Lane.

PARKING PROBLEM: A parking problem was reported on May Street.

Aug. 19

POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE: Caller reported seeing a woman in a vehicle on East Highway 20 spanking a child, yelling at the child, shaking the child, and picking the child and throwing the child into a car seat. The woman in the vehicle also yelled at the caller for observing the incident.

DRIVING WITH SUSPENDED LICENSE: A person was taken into custody on East Methow Valley Highway on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

ACCIDENT: A non-injury accident was reported at a location on East Methow Valley Highway.

Aug. 20

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF: Caller on Canyon Street reported that a window had been broken some time during the previous night.

WARRANT ARREST: A warrant arrest was executed on Magers Street.

INJURED ANIMAL: An injured animal was reported on Highway 20.

Aug. 21

HARASSMENT: Caller on East Second Avenue reported that a neighbor was harassing them and that it was an ongoing issue.

Winthrop Marshal’s Office

Aug. 17

ANIMAL ABUSE: Possible animal abuse was reported on Riverside Avenue.

Aug. 19

MALICIOUS MISCHIEF: Caller on Riverside Avenue reported that a picnic table was overturned and some other mischief done.

Okanogan County Superior Court

Kurt Nicholas Clees, 47, Carlton, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to felony DUI. The court dismissed a first-degree DWLS charge. Clees was sentenced to 48 months in prison and fined $600 for the Dec. 6, 2015, crime.

The court found probable cause to charge Tina Meria LeDuc, 35, Twisp, with second-degree assault (with a deadly weapon). The crime allegedly occurred Aug. 10.

The court found probable cause to charge Shawn Dee Devlin, 47, Winthrop, with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The crime allegedly occurred Aug. 13.

The court found probable cause to charge Ryan James Jones, 31, Twisp, with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property. The crimes allegedly occurred Aug. 16.

Parker Mason Bachtold, 18, Walla Walla, pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, juvenile in possession of a firearm and two counts of theft of a firearm. Bachtold was sentenced to 360 months (30 years) in prison and fined $600 for the Sept. 30, 2014, crimes.

Okanogan County District Court

Wilder Ezrah Clay, 18, Winthrop, had a fourth-degree assault charge dismissed.

Robert Lee Ness, 49, Twisp, guilty of fourth-degree assault and guilty (deferred prosecution revoked) of fourth-degree assault. Ness had three charges dismissed: third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of interfering with reporting (DV). Ness was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 360 days suspended, and fined $1,036.

Joseph Justin Roach, 70, Twisp, guilty of DUI. Roach had a charge dismissed: operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Roach was sentenced to 364 days in jail with 358 days suspended, and fined $1,880.

Marriage licenses

Susie Ann Dunn, 26, Twisp, and Arron Wayne Tustin, 29, Twisp

Paige Kay Wolfe, 25, Winthrop, and Shawn David Treise, 45, Winthrop