The Methow Valley Labor Day weekend rodeo is back, with two days of broncs, bulls, barrel racing and other events on Sept. 3 and 4.

Competition begins at 1 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7-12, and free for kids 6 and younger.

The annual Labor Day rodeo was canceled last year because of poor air conditions in the Methow Valley due to wildfires. The Methow Valley Horsemen ordinarily stage two rodeos each year, on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. This year’s Memorial Day Rodeo went off without a hitch.

The 2016 rodeo queen is Carlee Wright, a 16-year-old sophomore at Liberty Bell High School. She is the daughter of Jim and Laura Wright of Winthrop.

The rodeo grounds are on Brengman Road, off Twin Lakes Road between Twisp and Winthrop. For more information visit www.methowvalleyrodeo.com.