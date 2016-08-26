Here’s a roundup of recent campfire bans affecting outdoor activities:

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) banned all campfires on lands it administers as of Aug. 17. The statewide burn ban applies to state forests, state parks and forestlands protected by DNR firefighters. It prohibits all outdoor burning, including campfires in fire pits and the use of charcoal briquettes. Liquid or propane camp stoves that do not use solid briquettes and have on/off controls are permitted.

The Washington State Parks Commission also imposed a ban on wood fires and charcoal briquettes through Sept. 30 in all state parks.

All Washington state parks are under a Level 4 ban, meaning fires are restricted to gas and propane self-contained camping stoves. No charcoal or wood fires will be allowed, even in designated fire rings. Liquid or propane camp stoves – including gas-powered fire rings – that do not use solid briquettes and have on/off controls are permitted.

Campfire restrictions went into effect on national forest lands in Okanogan County on Aug. 19. Campfires are allowed only in established campgrounds and congressionally designated Wilderness Areas. In all other areas, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including a fire made from briquettes, will be prohibited with certain exceptions.

Persons using or maintaining pressurized liquid gas stoves or an enclosed solid fuel fire using a wick are also exempt from this campfire restriction.