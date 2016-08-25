Pearl Pauline Diseth of Twisp died in Wenatchee on Aug. 7, 2016, at the age of 90. Her son was by her bedside when the angels came to take her.

Pearl was born in Pierre, South Dakota, on Dec. 2, 1925. She was raised in Montana where she met the love of her life, Kenneth. They married May 23, 1942, in Fort Benton, Montana. After living in Niehart, Montana, where Ken worked in the hard rock mines, they moved to Seattle in 1943.

Pearl found work at Boeing for a brief period while Ken started work for the Seattle Transit System. They had two sons, Ronald and Garald, while living in Seattle but moved out to Maltby in 1953 to raise them in the country.

Living in Maltby in the 1950s and ’60s, we had horses, cows and chickens. We always had a horse, as Dad was raised on a ranch in Montana during the Depression. The cows provided enough milk that neighbors bought milk and eggs provided by the chickens. We boys drank so much milk we were limited to three glasses at supper, so that we would also eat what Mom had cooked. For years, Mom baked bread once a week. She would bake five loaves and a pie plate of dinner rolls for Dad’s and our school lunches. One time when we were older we boys came home from school when the bread was cooling. Mom wasn’t home. Mom came home to three 4-inch loaves with no heels. The heels were the best part but she never got mad. But it was the last time we did that.

Dad retired in 1975 from Seattle Transit and purchased North Cascade Auto Parts in Twisp. Dad sold parts and Mom did the books. They finally both retired when they sold the business after 13 years in 1988.

Mom loved her flower gardens, especially roses. After years of deer eating her roses and her making some type of egg white concoction to spray on them so the deer wouldn’t eat them, Dad built a fence. He fenced an acre of land around the house with an automatic opening and closing driveway gate to come and go.

Her love for him and his for hers was undeniable.

Pearl is survived by her son Richard and his wife, Linda, of Wenatchee; daughter-in-law Norma Diseth of Everett; granddaughters Lauren Diseth of Seattle and Renee Diseth of Shelton; and great-granddaughter Rayne Zedaker of Wenatchee; sister Ruby Guillaume of Silver Lake; brothers Vern Johnson of Ephrata and Jack Johnson of Stanwood.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken; sons Ron and Gary and infant son Robert; and brother Robert Johnson, USAF WWII. We can’t forget Maggie Mae, her 4-pound pure white Pomeranian who was more company and a best friend in Pearl’s final years.

God Bless you Mom. You and Dad are dancing again.

Services will be held at Community Covenant Church in Twisp on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aero Methow Rescue Services, P.O. Box 66, Twisp, WA 98856.