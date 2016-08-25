Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for August 30, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within the Homeless Housing Fund 142 in the amount of $150,000 to provide additional funds for Homeless Housing Coalition added scope of work.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for August 30, 2016 at 1:35 p.m. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within the Vehicle Reserve fund 197 in the amount of $8,026 to ensure appropriate accounting for the Building Dept. pick-up truck replacement purchase.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Bonaparte Creek Distill SP 2016-6 Application and SEPA Exemption

An application for a short subdivision has been submitted in order to divide 7.59 acres into 2 lots, for residential purposes. The lots will be served with an existing onsite well with a two party connection and onsite septic. The property is located on Highway 20, approximately 8 miles easterly of Tonasket, WA. Tax parcel number: 3728340016. The Okanogan County SEPA Responsible Official issued a final SEPA determination identifying this project is exempt from SEPA review in accordance with WAC 197-11. The comment period for this project ends September 22, 2016 at 5pm. Comments must be submitted in writing. Direct questions and comments to: Charlene Schumacher, Senior Planner, Okanogan County Office of Planning & Development, 123 5th Ave. N, Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, (509) 422-7113 or by e-mail at cschumacher@co.okanogan.wa.us.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Okanogan County Commissioners that a Public Hearing is set for September 6, 2016 at 10:45 a.m. to consider a Supplemental Appropriation within the Juvenile Department Current Expense fund 001.014 in the amount of $12,500 to be used for Salary Wages and overtime.

The Public Hearing will be held in the County Commissioners’ Hearing Room located at 123 5th Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington. Persons wishing to comment may attend the hearing or submit their comments in writing to the Commissioners’ Office at 123 5th Avenue North, Rm 150, Okanogan, Washington 98840.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 3620300021 & 3620300026)

Proponents: County of Okanogan and Mazama Community Club

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 13, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

Okanogan County

Notice of Final Decision

Project: Boundary Line Adjustment: (parcels 9101000100, 9101000200 & 3620300021)

Proponents: Pasayten Peak LLC & County of Okanogan

Decision: Approved

Appeal Deadline: September 13, 2016

The Okanogan County Office of Planning and Development approved the above-noted project. Within 20 days of decision, parties with standing may appeal this decision to the Okanogan County Hearing Examiner at 123 5th Ave. N. Suite 130, Okanogan, WA 98840, pursuant to OCC 2.67.010. An appeal must include the $300.00 appeal fee.

