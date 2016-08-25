Kelsey Marie Hicks was born March 23, 1984, in Lakeview, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 19, 2016, of unknown natural causes.

Kelsey attended Surprise Valley, California, schools until fifth grade when the family relocated to Twisp. Kelsey attended Liberty Bell Junior/Senior high school in Methow Valley until her graduation in 2002. After graduation she attended Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Oregon, where she graduated with a degree in massage therapy.

In 2004 she married Tyler Minear and in 2007 her son Corbin was born. After her divorce she and Corbin continued to live and work in Bend. On Aug. 9, 2012, she met her fiancé Brian Gettle.

Kelsey is survived by her son Corbin; fiancé Brian Gettle; parents Dave and Shauna Hicks; sister Amanda Servello, her husband Alan and four children; brother Ivie Hicks, his wife Katie and three children; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

A memorial service for Kelsey will be held in Bend on the weekend of Aug. 27 with internment in the family plot in Lakeview at a later date. Location and time of the memorial service will be posted when plans are finalized. The family asks that donations be made for Corbin Minear with the fund details to be announced when finalized.