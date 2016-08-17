Joseph Edward Reid (age 69) passed away gently on Friday evening, July 29, 2016, in the Seattle home he shared with his partner, Batya Friedman.

Joe was a lovely man in all aspects. A man of many sensibilities: part architect, art collector, artist, designer, engineer, environmentalist, explorer, gardener, intellectual, philosopher and photographer. He was curious, kind and wry. He cherished the Methow and the mountains that he made his home for over 30 years. Joe’s ashes will be scattered in the hills and mountains he loved — here and in the Himalayas. He will be deeply missed. Peaceful death, joyful rebirth.