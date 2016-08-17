It’s coming. The Methow Valley’s public schools open on Aug. 30, before Labor Day this year. Here are some things to know about the new school year.

REGISTER FOR SCHOOL

Methow Valley Elementary School registration

New students

Wednesday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New students can also register from Aug. 15 through 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Returning students

Aug. 24 and 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come in to provide contact information, pay lunch money and view class lists.

For more MVES information, call 996-2186.

LBHS registration

New and returning students

Thursday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration packets

Available online after Aug. 17 at www.methow.org.

Follow the pathway: Parents/Students, School Forms. Then choose: New Registration Packet or Returning Registration Packet. Print the form, fill it out, and return it to the office during registration.

Schedule changes may also be made during registration.

For more LBHS information, call 996-2215.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES

MVES: All school supplies will be provided by the school. There is no activity fee.

LBHS: Binders, dividers, notebook paper, pencil pouches, pencils, pens and composition books will be provided by the school. Lists of other supplies will be available at registration.

SCHOOL FEES

LBHS

ASB activity card (required for all sports): $50

Each sport: $45 (includes football, volleyball, cross-country, soccer, basketball, wrestling, track, tennis, softball, knowledge bowl and math team)

Traffic safety: $460

FOOD SERVICE FEES

Breakfast: reduced price, free; full price, $1.60

Lunch: reduced price, 40 cents; full price, $2.70 (MVES) or $2.85 (LBHS)

Milk: 40 cents

IMMUNIZATIONS

Washington law requires students (pre-kindergarten through grade 12) be fully immunized or have a signed exemption form on file before the enrollment process is complete. Immunization forms are available from the school office, the school district website at methow.org or a doctor’s office.

Children must be immunized against hepatitis B; diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; polio; measles, mumps and rubella; and varicella (chickenpox). More information is available from the state Department of Health at www.doh.wa.gov or 1-866-397-0337.

Methow Valley Community School

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Enrollment is open for kindergarten through sixth grade. For more information, visit www.mvcommunityschool.org or call 997-4447.

The Master’s Christian School

First day of school: Wednesday, Sept. 7

K-12 registration open year-round. For more information, call 997-4060