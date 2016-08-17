One of the bright lights in the world went out at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, as Dr. Cynthia T. Durante, M.D., died peacefully at her home in Okanogan as family and friends surrounded her with the love and tenderness she so deserved. “Cyn,” as she was casually known to most, was a loyal friend and mentor to many. Cynthia worked at the Country Clinic in Winthrop for a number of years in the early 2000s. Cyn spent the first 19 years of her life growing up in the Chicago area.

Cynthia is survived by the love of her life and husband of 20 years, Dan Hallenius, and a multitude of family and friends scattered throughout the world. Due to the number of people Cynthia touched during her lifetime, we request that anyone interested in attending the celebration of her life and accomplishments please RSVP via the following website: http://memorial.yourtribute.com/Cynthia-Durante/ or call (509) 422-4528 so that the memorial date can be set and held in a location large enough to accommodate all. Please use the “events” tab at the top of the webpage to RSVP.